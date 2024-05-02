Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 2, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New residential estate in Sengkang could have 10,000 homes
Parks, a place of worship and a health and medical facility have been planned for the Fernvale North site.
Motorists can opt to install next-gen ERP processing units at driver’s footwell: LTA
The agency has made changes to address feedback after the units were installed in over 18,000 vehicles.
Shanmugam, Vivian seek aggravated damages from Lee Hsien Yang over post on Ridout Road rentals
The Cabinet ministers did not specify the amount of damages sought and are leaving it to the court.
Singapore well-placed to weather global supply chain shake-up: Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong
Trust in the Republic will ensure there remains a place for it in any new configurations that emerge, he says.
Ex-S’pore embassy counsellor to be called to Japan court for voyeurism involving minor while in service
The man, 55, told police he was a diplomat and avoided arrest for filming at a bathhouse.
Driver of lorry in crash that killed NUS law professor says he was distracted by GPS
Natarajan Mohanraj had initially said the accident happened after he fell asleep at the wheel.
Young, engaged and valued: Singapore youth takes top spot in global index
The survey measures the status of youth and their competence, capabilities and economic opportunities in their countries.
Embattled Cordlife receives letter of demand from client for breach of contract
The cord blood bank said the sum its client is claiming for is between $60,000 and $250,000.
New Japan stores, new brand look: Charles & Keith splashes out on global expansion
Singapore’s most successful fashion export aims higher with a new Shibuya store, premium line and celebrity partnerships.
5-year-old sets record as youngest Singaporean to reach Everest Base Camp
The pre-schooler was accompanied by his father and took eight days to complete the trek.