Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 19, 2024

SFA to improve fish farming infrastructure in southern waters after Barramundi Group exits
Barramundi Group, which farms Asian sea bass, had open-water sea cages off Pulau Senang and Pulau Semakau.
S’pore’s alleged money launderers named alongside terrorist financiers, drug lords in Dubai probe
The Dubai Unlocked investigation involves hundreds of thousands of Dubai property records.
Dairy products from US safe to consume despite bird flu in cows: SFA, food safety experts
The highly contagious H5N1 bird flu strain has been spreading among cows in the US since end-March.
Beyond studies, grow as ‘whole person’ and be robust: SM Lee to students
He was speaking at an education merit awards ceremony in his ward, his first event after stepping down as PM.
Former RJC campus in Mount Sinai to be demolished; alumni bid farewell
The plot of land housed RJC students from 1984 till 2004, when the campus moved to Bishan.
Reports of Chinese students allegedly interrogated when entering the US spark concern
This comes amid a drop in Chinese students in the US from 372,532 in 2019 to 289,526 in 2022.
Middle-aged and scared of turning into a tech dinosaur? Here are some tips
The struggle to keep up with tech is real, as this writer finds out at an industry conference.
Smells like team spirit as she starts a firm with fellow retrenched colleagues
Seoul transit pass for travellers to be available starting July
Five decades of twisting and turning: The Rubik’s Cube turns 50
Artist Jaster Ngui and journalist Zan Sam find out more about the toy that became a worldwide sensation.