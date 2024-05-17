Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 17, 2024

Updated
May 17, 2024, 05:59 PM
Published
May 17, 2024, 05:56 PM

Automated immigration clearance kicks in for all Singapore visitors at Changi Airport

Passport-free and contactless immigration clearance is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2024.

2 cops dead after attack on Johor police station, Jemaah Islamiyah suspect shot dead

Five family members of the assailant have been detained for questioning.

Condo rents dip 0.4% in April, HDB rents inch up 0.3%

A limited supply of HDB flats available for rent pushed rents up, said an analyst.

Ex-detainee’s claims regrettable, Shanmugam stands by ministerial statement on drugs: MHA

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam waives parliamentary immunity for the ministerial statement.

Circuit Road girl who lived in wet market stall to stay with foster parents: MSF

Contact between the girl, 15, and her father while she is in foster care will be closely supervised.

32 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities; two of them charged

Police froze more than 10 bank accounts believed to have been used to facilitate illegal gambling.

Engine failure forces San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight back to Changi

There were no reported injuries among the 197 passengers and 14 crew members.

Singapore physics Olympiad rescheduled after students couldn’t log in to competition site

Those who cannot participate in the rescheduled competition will be refunded their registration fees.

Private-hire driver who raped drunk passenger and bragged he was ‘lucky’ gets jail, caning

He was sentenced to 11 years’ jail and nine strokes of the cane.

Luxe loos: Restaurants with toilets fancy enough to eat in

A growing crop of F&B outlets go beyond the basic expectations of offering a clean toilet.

