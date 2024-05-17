Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 17, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Automated immigration clearance kicks in for all Singapore visitors at Changi Airport
Passport-free and contactless immigration clearance is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2024.
2 cops dead after attack on Johor police station, Jemaah Islamiyah suspect shot dead
Condo rents dip 0.4% in April, HDB rents inch up 0.3%
Ex-detainee’s claims regrettable, Shanmugam stands by ministerial statement on drugs: MHA
Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam waives parliamentary immunity for the ministerial statement.
Circuit Road girl who lived in wet market stall to stay with foster parents: MSF
Contact between the girl, 15, and her father while she is in foster care will be closely supervised.
32 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities; two of them charged
Police froze more than 10 bank accounts believed to have been used to facilitate illegal gambling.
Engine failure forces San Francisco-bound United Airlines flight back to Changi
Singapore physics Olympiad rescheduled after students couldn’t log in to competition site
Those who cannot participate in the rescheduled competition will be refunded their registration fees.
Private-hire driver who raped drunk passenger and bragged he was ‘lucky’ gets jail, caning
Luxe loos: Restaurants with toilets fancy enough to eat in
A growing crop of F&B outlets go beyond the basic expectations of offering a clean toilet.