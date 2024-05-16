Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 16, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Centre to help Singapore fight online harms launched, gets $50m funding
Catos’ expanded scope of work will also include facilitating licensing and service agreements for solutions that have been found to be effective.
Singapore’s tourist arrivals dip to 1.36 million in April, after March’s Taylor Swift-led high
Indonesia overtook China to become the top source of arrivals in April, with 243,893 visitors.
SCDF regular officer dies after fighting fire on board marine vessel anchored in S’pore waters
Businessmen in S’pore placed on China’s wanted list weeks after money laundering raid in 2023
Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun are among 74 suspects currently on the run from the authorities in China.
Orchard Road, Chinatown, Sentosa among 30 locations given AR makeover on Google Maps
Only Singapore and Paris have been selected for this pilot feature, said Google and STB.
100 people evacuated from NUH Medical Centre’s retail area after fire breaks out during lunch
The fire was extinguished by the company’s emergency response team before firefighters arrived.
Malaysia’s plan to gift orangutans to countries buying palm oil panned by green groups
Gifting orangutans to countries that buy Malaysia’s palm oil is a terrible idea, said conservationists and wildlife experts.
Climate change is affecting brain health: Study
Hotter weather is likely to lead to more fatal or disabling strokes and can impact epilepsy, a study has found.
Meet the ‘little red hat’ who travels around Singapore giving free haircuts to the elderly and needy
Kosas, KraveBeauty and Then I Met You: The women behind the cult beauty brands now in S’pore
Each with its own following in America, these indie names have found their way to Singapore.