Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 16, 2024

Updated
May 16, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
May 16, 2024, 06:17 PM

Centre to help Singapore fight online harms launched, gets $50m funding

Catos’ expanded scope of work will also include facilitating licensing and service agreements for solutions that have been found to be effective.

Singapore’s tourist arrivals dip to 1.36 million in April, after March’s Taylor Swift-led high

Indonesia overtook China to become the top source of arrivals in April, with 243,893 visitors.

SCDF regular officer dies after fighting fire on board marine vessel anchored in S’pore waters

He is the second SCDF firefighter to die after fighting a fire.

Businessmen in S’pore placed on China’s wanted list weeks after money laundering raid in 2023

Su Shuiming and Su Shuijun are among 74 suspects currently on the run from the authorities in China.

Orchard Road, Chinatown, Sentosa among 30 locations given AR makeover on Google Maps

Only Singapore and Paris have been selected for this pilot feature, said Google and STB.

100 people evacuated from NUH Medical Centre’s retail area after fire breaks out during lunch

The fire was extinguished by the company’s emergency response team before firefighters arrived.

Malaysia’s plan to gift orangutans to countries buying palm oil panned by green groups

Gifting orangutans to countries that buy Malaysia’s palm oil is a terrible idea, said conservationists and wildlife experts.

Climate change is affecting brain health: Study

Hotter weather is likely to lead to more fatal or disabling strokes and can impact epilepsy, a study has found.

Meet the ‘little red hat’ who travels around Singapore giving free haircuts to the elderly and needy

Mr Mark Yuen has been giving free haircuts to the elderly since 2016.

Kosas, KraveBeauty and Then I Met You: The women behind the cult beauty brands now in S’pore

Each with its own following in America, these indie names have found their way to Singapore.

