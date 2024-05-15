Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 15, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Lawrence Wong to be sworn in as S’pore’s 4th PM
Opposition parties congratulate incoming PM Lawrence Wong
The WP and PSP also took the opportunity to set the tone for the working relationship they want to establish with Mr Wong.
Redeveloped Alexandra Hospital to house emergency department, around 1,300 beds
The 1,300 beds at the redeveloped AH will include beds for patients in hospice and psychiatric care.
Cars slide and crash into Funan mall carpark wall during heavy downpour
Japan police want return of MFA officer who filmed boy in Tokyo bathhouse
MFA had said it was prepared to waive diplomatic immunity to facilitate investigations.
Only 15% of people surveyed are aware of S’pore’s net-zero emission target: Study
Indonesian group expects big revenue boost from buying Shell’s assets on Pulau Bukom, Jurong Island
Caring for Chinatown
Yong-en Care Centre provides community care and social services for the disadvantaged in Chinatown.
Wildlife park in China under probe for deaths of tigers, some found in freezers
S’pore director Jow Zhi Wei climbs mountains, crosses rivers in Taiwan to shoot first film
The Cannes-nominated drama Tomorrow Is A Long Time starring Leon Dai opens at The Projector on May 16.