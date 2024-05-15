Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 15, 2024

Updated
May 15, 2024, 06:53 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 06:47 PM

Lawrence Wong to be sworn in as S’pore’s 4th PM

Mr Wong will be sworn in, along with his Cabinet, in a ceremony held at the Istana.

Opposition parties congratulate incoming PM Lawrence Wong

The WP and PSP also took the opportunity to set the tone for the working relationship they want to establish with Mr Wong.

Redeveloped Alexandra Hospital to house emergency department, around 1,300 beds

The 1,300 beds at the redeveloped AH will include beds for patients in hospice and psychiatric care. 

Cars slide and crash into Funan mall carpark wall during heavy downpour

Several cars were damaged after sliding down the curved ramp.

Japan police want return of MFA officer who filmed boy in Tokyo bathhouse

MFA had said it was prepared to waive diplomatic immunity to facilitate investigations.

Only 15% of people surveyed are aware of S’pore’s net-zero emission target: Study

When told about the target, many showed strong interest in contributing to it.

Indonesian group expects big revenue boost from buying Shell’s assets on Pulau Bukom, Jurong Island

Chandra Asri expects as much as $13.5b in additional annual revenue from Singapore.

Caring for Chinatown

Yong-en Care Centre provides community care and social services for the disadvantaged in Chinatown.

Wildlife park in China under probe for deaths of tigers, some found in freezers

Other animals found dead included African lions, giraffes and macaques.

S’pore director Jow Zhi Wei climbs mountains, crosses rivers in Taiwan to shoot first film

The Cannes-nominated drama Tomorrow Is A Long Time starring Leon Dai opens at The Projector on May 16.

