Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 14, 2024

‘A much bigger step forward’: Lawrence Wong on journey to becoming PM
Not unimaginable for opposition to win enough seats to form coalition government: DPM Wong
But DPM Wong said he would do his utmost to ensure the ruling party continues to earn the trust of the people.
LTA refutes claims that ERP 2.0 on-board units do not meet global standards
The agency said the units passed a wide range of tests, including for temperature and humidity.
Life insurance sales in S’pore up 32.2% to $1.37 billion in Q1, strongest growth since 2020
The industry sees more demand for single premium policies, with sales up 46.4 per cent.
21-year-old’s suicide highlights pressures men face in marriage market in China
Men outnumber women in China, and they are expected to be the financial provider in a relationship.
Identity of man found dead at home still a mystery even to his sons after coroner’s inquiry
The identity he assumed belongs to a man who had been living at a home since 1994 due to chronic schizophrenia.
$3b money laundering case: Man gets jail, forfeits highest amount of assets seized
More people surviving heart attacks, but at higher risk of more attacks
NTU scientists peer into upper atmosphere to get timelier, more accurate forecast of haze
The monitoring method can predict which areas in Singapore will be more affected by haze.
Singapore rapper Shigga Shay takes part in The Rap Of China
He is one of 72 contestants out of 600 who made it through the Chinese reality show's auditions.