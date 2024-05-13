Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 13, 2024

Updated
May 13, 2024, 07:29 PM
Published
May 13, 2024, 07:22 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Gan Kim Yong promoted to DPM in Lawrence Wong’s Cabinet; minimal changes to line-up

PM Lee is confirmed to stay on in the Cabinet as Senior Minister, and Mr Heng Swee Keat will remain as Deputy Prime Minister.

READ MORE HERE

MPs Murali Pillai, Shawn Huang promoted to political office

Mr Murali will be appointed Minister of State for Law and Transport from July 1.

READ MORE HERE

Tharman thanks PM Lee for decades of selfless service; steering S’pore through crises

As Senior Minister, PM Lee’s experience and advice will benefit new leadership team, says the President.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

MCI to be renamed Ministry of Digital Development and Information

The new name reflects the ministry’s role in driving our national digital agenda, said the PMO.

READ MORE HERE

Couples can cite mutual agreement as grounds for divorce from July 1: MSF

Existing grounds for divorce include adultery, desertion and unreasonable behaviour.

READ MORE HERE

New polyclinic opens in Khatib on May 13; will serve 80,000 residents in the area

It is expected to see about 800 patient visits a day.

READ MORE HERE

SCDF puts out fire at terrace house near Katong Shopping Centre; no one hurt

Two houses next to the affected unit in Mugliston Road were also damaged.

READ MORE HERE

Poor Malaysian families worse off now than during Covid-19 pandemic: Unicef report

Eight in 10 families in low-cost flats in Kuala Lumpur struggle to generate adequate income for basic needs.

READ MORE HERE

Japan to introduce online booking for Mount Fuji trail

The Yamanashi region is planning to cap daily entries to 4,000 people, who will be charged about $18 each.

READ MORE HERE

Turn long transits into short vacations with free city tours, hotel stays at these airports

Find out how you can go on a free Istanbul city tour, get a complimentary hotel stay in Dubai or check out historical sites in Seoul.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top