Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 13, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Gan Kim Yong promoted to DPM in Lawrence Wong’s Cabinet; minimal changes to line-up
PM Lee is confirmed to stay on in the Cabinet as Senior Minister, and Mr Heng Swee Keat will remain as Deputy Prime Minister.
MPs Murali Pillai, Shawn Huang promoted to political office
Tharman thanks PM Lee for decades of selfless service; steering S’pore through crises
As Senior Minister, PM Lee’s experience and advice will benefit new leadership team, says the President.
MCI to be renamed Ministry of Digital Development and Information
The new name reflects the ministry’s role in driving our national digital agenda, said the PMO.
Couples can cite mutual agreement as grounds for divorce from July 1: MSF
New polyclinic opens in Khatib on May 13; will serve 80,000 residents in the area
SCDF puts out fire at terrace house near Katong Shopping Centre; no one hurt
Poor Malaysian families worse off now than during Covid-19 pandemic: Unicef report
Eight in 10 families in low-cost flats in Kuala Lumpur struggle to generate adequate income for basic needs.
Japan to introduce online booking for Mount Fuji trail
The Yamanashi region is planning to cap daily entries to 4,000 people, who will be charged about $18 each.
Turn long transits into short vacations with free city tours, hotel stays at these airports
Find out how you can go on a free Istanbul city tour, get a complimentary hotel stay in Dubai or check out historical sites in Seoul.