Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 12, 2024

Updated
May 12, 2024, 06:05 PM
Published
May 12, 2024, 06:00 PM

Sellers can list their flats on HDB Flat Portal from May 13

The service will be free of charge for the time being, HDB said.

READ MORE HERE

What you need to know about HDB’s resale flat listing service

The HDB Flat Portal will be officially launched later in May.

READ MORE HERE

Small plane, big plans: How Scoot got S’pore’s first Brazil-made jet off the ground

The plan to add a smaller 100-seat plane to its fleet started as far back as early 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, Philippines upgrade weekly code-share flights with new MOU

The new limit of 150 weekly code-share services will double to 300 by March 29, 2026.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee Hsien Loong: A view from up close

PM Lee Hsien Loong has overcome personal crises and harsh challenges in a journey that has been remarkable, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Two taken to hospital after 8-vehicle chain collision on AYE

A 25-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

How to ace the DSA interview and prepare for PSLE: Five teens share tips for Primary 6 pupils

Pupils can gain early admission to secondary schools through Direct School Admission talent areas.

READ MORE HERE

Why it’s hard for scam victims to recover their money

Victims usually can't even sue for their money as the funds are either depleted or are hidden elsewhere beyond their reach.

READ MORE HERE

After 5 miscarriages, couple welcome son with help of genetic screening

The couple are also expecting a second child now.

READ MORE HERE

Smart devices have taken over our lives, and we’re okay with it

Tech has made everyday life so convenient, we never have to lift a finger except to tap on our phones, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

