Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 12, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Sellers can list their flats on HDB Flat Portal from May 13
What you need to know about HDB’s resale flat listing service
Small plane, big plans: How Scoot got S’pore’s first Brazil-made jet off the ground
The plan to add a smaller 100-seat plane to its fleet started as far back as early 2022.
Singapore, Philippines upgrade weekly code-share flights with new MOU
The new limit of 150 weekly code-share services will double to 300 by March 29, 2026.
PM Lee Hsien Loong: A view from up close
PM Lee Hsien Loong has overcome personal crises and harsh challenges in a journey that has been remarkable, says the writer.
Two taken to hospital after 8-vehicle chain collision on AYE
A 25-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were taken conscious to the National University Hospital.
How to ace the DSA interview and prepare for PSLE: Five teens share tips for Primary 6 pupils
Pupils can gain early admission to secondary schools through Direct School Admission talent areas.
Why it’s hard for scam victims to recover their money
Victims usually can't even sue for their money as the funds are either depleted or are hidden elsewhere beyond their reach.
After 5 miscarriages, couple welcome son with help of genetic screening
Smart devices have taken over our lives, and we’re okay with it
Tech has made everyday life so convenient, we never have to lift a finger except to tap on our phones, says the writer.