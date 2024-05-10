Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 10, 2024

Updated
May 10, 2024, 07:25 PM
Published
May 10, 2024, 07:23 PM

‘I tried to bring everybody to run with me. And I think we did have some success’: PM Lee

“If he arrows me to do it, I will take the arrow,” PM Lee on his role after the leadership handover.

Singapore’s political system is rare and once lost there is no turning back, says PM Lee

The system is built on good politics, which has allowed a good Government to get elected, he said.

PM Lee to the young: I wish I had been born later

Young Singaporeans have reasons to be confident that they will continue to move upwards, said PM Lee.

Armed Certis cop arrested in Victoria Street; officer did not return gun and 10 bullets after duty

The gun was not used against anyone during the incident.

Wellness attraction to be built in Marina South; Porsche Experience Centre to open in Changi

STB has also been marketing Singapore to the world, via a Made in Singapore brand campaign.

Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim convicted of 3 criminal charges of cheating, forgery

He will be sentenced on Oct 3.

Woman upset after Ken Lim allegedly asked her sex-related question, ‘dissed’ her songwriting

Excerpts of what the alleged victim told the court emerged when a lawyer grilled her husband on the stand.

Singapore ranked 8th in world for low gender inequality; new report charts women’s development

Singapore previously ranked seventh in 2021.

‘We deserve to have fun too’: Visually impaired gamers cheer new software that lets them hear obstacles

The software utilises spatial audio technology to give players a 3D audio experience.

In a classic of his own: Ice cream man Tobias Peng collects vintage vans and owns a London cab

His classic cars and utility vehicles have cost him about $800,000 in total, including taxes and restoration costs.

