Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 1, 2024

Updated
May 01, 2024, 06:27 PM
Published
May 01, 2024, 06:27 PM

‘We have built a strong foundation for our future generations’: PM Lee in his last major speech

“I have done my duty, and I am very happy I chose this path of public service all those many years ago,” said PM Lee.

Unions to play an even more crucial role in the future: PM Lee

PM Lee also recounted how unions played a key role in his life and Singapore’s success.

Lawrence Wong has labour movement’s full support, says NTUC chief Ng Chee Meng

The labour chief describes DPM Wong as “a consistent and strong advocate for workers”.

A tribute to Singapore’s workers, past and present

A look at how Singapore’s labour force has contributed to the nation’s progress.

Bali-bound Scoot flight turns back to Changi after smoke detected in cabin

Passengers were given compensatory meal vouchers and a different plane flew them to Bali.

Not just to eat and shop, Singaporeans are also going to JB for dental care

While lower costs are a factor, many also say the quality of care matters.

29 motorists arrested for traffic offences in six-week enforcement operation

Traffic Police said the operation was conducted at accident-prone and violation-prone locations.

Indonesia volcano eruption shuts more airports, ash reaches Malaysia

Mount Ruang erupted three times on April 30, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders for 12,000 locals.

Local banks and S’pore, HK police recover more than $370k for 70-year-old man in foiled scam

Scammers told the man his computer had been hacked and his bank accounts were used for illegal activities.

2-yuan bread, 10-yuan haircuts: Chinese consumers pinch pennies amid economy worries

The rise of the “frugal economy” in China comes amid poor consumer confidence.

