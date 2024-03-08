Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 8, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address
The president draws sharp contrasts with his Republican rival in the speech to Congress.
Childminding operators now charge $1,200 to $3,500 a month for full-day baby care
Singapore women’s table tennis team fail to qualify for Olympics for the first time
The Republic had previously clinched silver and bronze medals in this event at the 2008 and 2012 Games.
Study finds ‘alamak’ most popular Singlish term
The study aims to highlight slang trends and challenges people face in learning new languages.
4 suspects, including 3 teens, charged over money mule activities
Their banking details were allegedly used by fraudsters to launder proceeds from scams.
Youth repeatedly committed sexual offences against girl after religious classes
The first offence took place as the victim’s grandmother was asleep on the same sofa.
Indonesians seek out cheaper food ahead of Ramadan as prices surge
A smaller rice harvest and jump in demand for food ahead of Ramadan have pushed up prices.
Malaysia to introduce new public housing model, says housing minister
Creator of influential manga Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, dies at 68
Dragon Ball is among the world’s best-selling manga series, with about 260 million copies sold.
Ticket woes continue to plague fans as final Taylor Swift concerts take place
Some complain of cheaper seats being added to VIP sections, while others still have bad experiences with scalpers.