Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 8, 2024

Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 06:15 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address

The president draws sharp contrasts with his Republican rival in the speech to Congress.

READ MORE HERE

Childminding operators now charge $1,200 to $3,500 a month for full-day baby care

The Government will fund appointed childminding operators to keep fees affordable.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore women’s table tennis team fail to qualify for Olympics for the first time

The Republic had previously clinched silver and bronze medals in this event at the 2008 and 2012 Games.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Study finds ‘alamak’ most popular Singlish term

The study aims to highlight slang trends and challenges people face in learning new languages.

READ MORE HERE

4 suspects, including 3 teens, charged over money mule activities

Their banking details were allegedly used by fraudsters to launder proceeds from scams.

READ MORE HERE

Youth repeatedly committed sexual offences against girl after religious classes

The first offence took place as the victim’s grandmother was asleep on the same sofa.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesians seek out cheaper food ahead of Ramadan as prices surge

A smaller rice harvest and jump in demand for food ahead of Ramadan have pushed up prices.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to introduce new public housing model, says housing minister

The model would offer well-integrated, sustainable and liveable homes.

READ MORE HERE

Creator of influential manga Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, dies at 68

Dragon Ball is among the world’s best-selling manga series, with about 260 million copies sold.

READ MORE HERE

Ticket woes continue to plague fans as final Taylor Swift concerts take place

Some complain of cheaper seats being added to VIP sections, while others still have bad experiences with scalpers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top