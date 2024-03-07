Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 7, 2024

Mar 07, 2024, 06:53 PM
Mar 07, 2024, 06:36 PM

Infectious Diseases Act amended to deal with public health outbreaks of varying severity

The amendments also provide the Health Minister with powers to effect relevant measures at different phases of a pandemic.

Singapore Indoor Stadium to make way for new ‘best-in-class’ indoor arena

The arena will be constructed adjacent to the indoor stadium, which will operate until the new facility is built.

$165m Major Sports Event Fund to enhance Singapore’s status as premier events hub

It will enable SportSG to more proactively pursue discussions with event owners.

Law that allows detention without trial up for 15th round of renewal

CLTPA has been used in cases when witnesses refused to provide evidence for fear of reprisal.

Tougher laws proposed to clamp down on those who enable misuse of SIM cards to commit crime

Local mobile lines linked to scams and other cybercrimes rose from 5,867 in 2021 to 23,519 in 2023.

Former Substation building to be ready in 2026; NAC to support Gillman Barracks art galleries

45 Armenian Street had closed for renovations in 2021 amid some controversy.

Su Wenqiang set to be first accused in $3b money laundering case to plead guilty on April 2

According to court records, he is expected to appear via video link.

Wise to allow visitors in Singapore to scan and pay through its app

Singapore will be the first country to get the feature, with other markets to follow.

From HDB flats to char kway teow: Wider and faster search options on OneMap with AI prototypes

Singapore Land Authority aims to hold a public trial for both prototypes by end-2024.

Pads, pills and preserving eggs: 3 local start-ups improving women’s health and wellness in S’pore

This International Women’s Day, ST spotlights femcare brands Zora Health, Blood and Moom.

