Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 6, 2024

Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 06:29 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 06:24 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Subsidised hospital care in the comfort of home from April 1; new hospital in Tengah by early 2030s

These are some strategies to expand Singapore’s healthcare capacity, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

MediSave to pay for higher MediShield Life premiums as Govt expands health insurance coverage

The scheme was designed to cover 9 in 10 subsidised bills, but that has dropped to 8 in 10 due to rising hospital bills.

READ MORE HERE

Amid great power rivalry, closer Asean-Australia ties will preserve peace and stability in S-E Asia: PM Lee

Conflict in the region will affect and undermine the development South-east Asia has achieved, he added.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Driver, 3 others arrested after Bukit Timah accident with bus; 2 ACS pupils taken to NUH

School supplies such as files, pieces of paper and lunch boxes were seen strewn across the the road.

READ MORE HERE

COE prices rise across all categories, except for bigger cars

The COE category for smaller, less powerful cars posted the biggest increase of 8.1 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

New childminding scheme for babies to be launched in second half of 2024

The Early Childhood Development Agency will fund appointed operators to keep fees affordable.

READ MORE HERE

Iswaran advised by doctor not to travel for 12 days following discharge from hospital: AGC

He was granted permission to extend his Australia trip by 16 days after he fell ill.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel launches new anti-scam tool, uses SIM card data for identity verification

SingVerify works in the background with current SIM cards in addition to measures such as one-time passwords.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, caning for man who was a teacher when he molested friends’ 12-year-old daughter

The offender cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

READ MORE HERE

Meet a 77-year-old cosmic philosopher from Yishun in community art show on end-of-life matters

Eight senior collaborators participate in Both Sides, Now: Tides, marking ArtsWok Collaborative's 10th year.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top