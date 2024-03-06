Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 6, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Subsidised hospital care in the comfort of home from April 1; new hospital in Tengah by early 2030s
These are some strategies to expand Singapore’s healthcare capacity, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
MediSave to pay for higher MediShield Life premiums as Govt expands health insurance coverage
The scheme was designed to cover 9 in 10 subsidised bills, but that has dropped to 8 in 10 due to rising hospital bills.
Amid great power rivalry, closer Asean-Australia ties will preserve peace and stability in S-E Asia: PM Lee
Conflict in the region will affect and undermine the development South-east Asia has achieved, he added.
Driver, 3 others arrested after Bukit Timah accident with bus; 2 ACS pupils taken to NUH
School supplies such as files, pieces of paper and lunch boxes were seen strewn across the the road.
COE prices rise across all categories, except for bigger cars
The COE category for smaller, less powerful cars posted the biggest increase of 8.1 per cent.
New childminding scheme for babies to be launched in second half of 2024
The Early Childhood Development Agency will fund appointed operators to keep fees affordable.
Iswaran advised by doctor not to travel for 12 days following discharge from hospital: AGC
Singtel launches new anti-scam tool, uses SIM card data for identity verification
SingVerify works in the background with current SIM cards in addition to measures such as one-time passwords.
Jail, caning for man who was a teacher when he molested friends’ 12-year-old daughter
Meet a 77-year-old cosmic philosopher from Yishun in community art show on end-of-life matters
Eight senior collaborators participate in Both Sides, Now: Tides, marking ArtsWok Collaborative's 10th year.