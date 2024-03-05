Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 5, 2024

Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

Singapore and Australia to enter new chapter of cooperation in 2025

Both leaders agree to collaborate across a wide range of sectors, such as renewable energy and AI.

Singapore’s exclusive concert deal with Taylor Swift not ‘unfriendly’ to Asean neighbours: PM Lee

Singapore’s exclusivity deal with Swift has been a point of contention among some regional lawmakers.

TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore to open for passenger service on June 23

Passengers can travel for free along the seven new stations on June 21 during a preview.

Tackling noisy neighbours, elder-friendly flat features among highlights from MND budget debate

A team is trialling noise sensors to gather evidence of neighbour noise disturbance.

Gillman Barracks site being studied for new housing; 10,000 homes to be built in Yishun

Heritage and environmental studies for the planned neighbourhood will begin in Q2 2024.

$300 a month in rental vouchers for families awaiting BTO flats; lower deposit for young couples

The voucher scheme will run for a year, from July 2024 to June 2025.

MOT reviewing if law needed to curb online sale of non-compliant mobility devices

LTA detected around 5,100 offences involving non-compliant devices on paths from January 2020 to December 2023.

More vehicles, aggressive road culture behind spike in motorcycle fatalities, say experts

Most road users agreed that neither bikers nor drivers are fully to blame for the spike in motorcycle fatalities.

Woman who became deaf overnight: ‘I could not hear my son call out to me’

More people are seeking help for hearing loss and undergoing cochlear implant surgery.

Singapore actor Lim Kay Siu, 68, gets second wind with Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Singaporean actor stars in his most high-profile role yet in the live-action remake.

