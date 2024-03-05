Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 5, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore and Australia to enter new chapter of cooperation in 2025
Both leaders agree to collaborate across a wide range of sectors, such as renewable energy and AI.
Singapore’s exclusive concert deal with Taylor Swift not ‘unfriendly’ to Asean neighbours: PM Lee
Singapore’s exclusivity deal with Swift has been a point of contention among some regional lawmakers.
TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore to open for passenger service on June 23
Passengers can travel for free along the seven new stations on June 21 during a preview.
Tackling noisy neighbours, elder-friendly flat features among highlights from MND budget debate
Gillman Barracks site being studied for new housing; 10,000 homes to be built in Yishun
Heritage and environmental studies for the planned neighbourhood will begin in Q2 2024.
$300 a month in rental vouchers for families awaiting BTO flats; lower deposit for young couples
MOT reviewing if law needed to curb online sale of non-compliant mobility devices
LTA detected around 5,100 offences involving non-compliant devices on paths from January 2020 to December 2023.
More vehicles, aggressive road culture behind spike in motorcycle fatalities, say experts
Most road users agreed that neither bikers nor drivers are fully to blame for the spike in motorcycle fatalities.
Woman who became deaf overnight: ‘I could not hear my son call out to me’
More people are seeking help for hearing loss and undergoing cochlear implant surgery.
Singapore actor Lim Kay Siu, 68, gets second wind with Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Singaporean actor stars in his most high-profile role yet in the live-action remake.