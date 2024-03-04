Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 4, 2024

Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 06:27 PM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 06:23 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore retirement age to go up to 64 in 2026, re-employment age to rise to 69

The Government said in 2019 the retirement age would be raised to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.

READ MORE HERE

Israel-Hamas lessons to be further customised by age group, teachers to get more support

MOE will organise extra training workshops for teachers, said the Education Minister.

READ MORE HERE

Skills upgrading, special education among 8 key announcements from MOE’s budget

More students will also get to attend live music performances at professional concert venues.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Salary threshold for new Employment Pass applicants to be raised to $5,600 from 2025

The cut-off for those working in financial services will be upped to $6,200, in view of the sector’s higher wage norms.

READ MORE HERE

Expected economic benefits from Taylor Swift concerts outweigh size of grant given: Edwin Tong

The Govt has various considerations on which events to give grants to, as well as the terms of such grants, said Mr Tong.

READ MORE HERE

Taylor Swift's Singapore links get deeper with 1960s yearbook photos

The singer’s mother Andrea studied in the Singapore American School from 1968 to 1969.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale price growth slows; fewer flats sold

Analysts expect resale prices to continue rising and demand to pick up in coming months.

READ MORE HERE

Couple in Leong Mun Wai’s post that was issued Pofma order wrote to Pritam Singh 4 years ago

Mr Leong’s Feb 12 Facebook post was dealt with under the fake news law.

READ MORE HERE

Cultivated meat company pauses production in S'pore

The Good Meat production facility in Bedok, initially slated to open in the third quarter of 2023, is shuttered.

READ MORE HERE

6 things to do on a Yokohama day trip, just 30 minutes from Tokyo

Dine on an old Japanese houseboat and spot an 18m-tall Gundam robot in the port city.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top