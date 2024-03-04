Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 4, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore retirement age to go up to 64 in 2026, re-employment age to rise to 69
The Government said in 2019 the retirement age would be raised to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030.
Israel-Hamas lessons to be further customised by age group, teachers to get more support
MOE will organise extra training workshops for teachers, said the Education Minister.
Skills upgrading, special education among 8 key announcements from MOE’s budget
More students will also get to attend live music performances at professional concert venues.
Salary threshold for new Employment Pass applicants to be raised to $5,600 from 2025
The cut-off for those working in financial services will be upped to $6,200, in view of the sector’s higher wage norms.
Expected economic benefits from Taylor Swift concerts outweigh size of grant given: Edwin Tong
The Govt has various considerations on which events to give grants to, as well as the terms of such grants, said Mr Tong.
Taylor Swift's Singapore links get deeper with 1960s yearbook photos
The singer’s mother Andrea studied in the Singapore American School from 1968 to 1969.
HDB resale price growth slows; fewer flats sold
Analysts expect resale prices to continue rising and demand to pick up in coming months.
Couple in Leong Mun Wai’s post that was issued Pofma order wrote to Pritam Singh 4 years ago
Cultivated meat company pauses production in S'pore
The Good Meat production facility in Bedok, initially slated to open in the third quarter of 2023, is shuttered.
6 things to do on a Yokohama day trip, just 30 minutes from Tokyo
Dine on an old Japanese houseboat and spot an 18m-tall Gundam robot in the port city.