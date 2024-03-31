Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 31, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
When hot gets hotter: El Nino expected to turn up the heat in April and May, say experts
The lingering effect of El Nino is expected to overlap with the traditionally warm months of the year in S’pore, they added.
Research projects to study impact of climate change on diseases in Singapore
A heat warning system could help manage the impact of heatwaves on chronic diseases, say researchers.
Over 5,000 dengue cases and 7 deaths in first quarter of 2024: Baey Yam Keng
Most of the patients who died of dengue in 2024 were elderly patients who are more vulnerable.
Gaza hospital thanks Singaporeans for donations that helped it restore power
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital said the solar panels have had a significant impact on Palestinians.
Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira breaks 400m national record
Pereira’s coach Luis Cunha said running the 400m is just part of her preparation for the 2024 season.
Left in the open, WWII Japanese aircraft engine at Fort Siloso belies its historic significance
The engine and a twisted propeller were recovered from a construction site in Toa Payoh in 1988.
Kids as young as three going for memory training, but experts say more research needed
Memory training may give children a boost in exams or help neurodiverse kids with learning.
She looked after siblings after losing mum at age 13, fought court battle to stay in S’pore
Ms Vivienne Veasna Van has been a “second mother” since she was 13, first to her sister and later to her niece.
‘My dream was all gone’: Worker whose leg was almost severed by 250kg industrial fan
Hidden gems: Office canteens and restaurants in schools which are open to the public
Four under-the-radar eateries where you can dine on affordable fare meant for staff and students.