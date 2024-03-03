Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 3, 2024

Updated
Mar 03, 2024, 06:13 PM
Published
Mar 03, 2024, 06:07 PM

Evening Update newsletter

Singapore takes nuclear safety research to the next level

The Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Initiative will continue to build capacity in areas ranging from the safety of nuclear reactors to radiobiology.

PM Lee to attend leaders’ meeting and Asean-Australia summit in Melbourne

The summit marks 50 years of dialogue relations between Asean and Australia.

China’s Xi grooms next-generation party leaders, but no anointed heir yet

Nine government officials, including Mr Hu Haifeng, son of former Chinese president Hu Jintao, have been promoted ahead of the annual Parliament session that kicks off on March 4.

Former Raffles Institution headmaster Eugene Wijeysingha dies at 90

He began his teaching career at the school as a history teacher at its old campus in Bras Basah in 1959, and later served as Senior Master.

Adopted children can turn to MSF for help to connect with their birth parents

In the past two years, MSF has received 20 requests from adopted children asking for such help.

Through train: 2 integrated programmes that let students skip the O levels and go to a polytechnic

The first batch of 50 students from the School of Science and Technology will get to skip the O levels and go on to Ngee Ann Polytechnic for a diploma in the Stem fields.

South Korean doctors hold rally as government calls for end to walkout

The authorities have threatened to arrest and prosecute those who refused to comply with the government order to return to work.

S’pore scientists create way to preserve cancer tumour cultures for better targeted drug-testing

Researchers said this breakthrough will increase the chances of managing cancer like a chronic disease.

Where have all the diners gone? Singapore restaurants bracing themselves for tough 2024

Is it all gloom and doom in Singapore's restaurant scene? Maybe not, say some restaurateurs.

My neighbours are strangers, but that’s probably okay

Many of us in Singapore barely interact with our neighbours. There are good reasons for this – and there is also hope, says Lee Siew Hua.

