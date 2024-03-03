Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 3, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore takes nuclear safety research to the next level
The Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Initiative will continue to build capacity in areas ranging from the safety of nuclear reactors to radiobiology.
PM Lee to attend leaders’ meeting and Asean-Australia summit in Melbourne
China’s Xi grooms next-generation party leaders, but no anointed heir yet
Nine government officials, including Mr Hu Haifeng, son of former Chinese president Hu Jintao, have been promoted ahead of the annual Parliament session that kicks off on March 4.
Former Raffles Institution headmaster Eugene Wijeysingha dies at 90
He began his teaching career at the school as a history teacher at its old campus in Bras Basah in 1959, and later served as Senior Master.
Adopted children can turn to MSF for help to connect with their birth parents
In the past two years, MSF has received 20 requests from adopted children asking for such help.
Through train: 2 integrated programmes that let students skip the O levels and go to a polytechnic
The first batch of 50 students from the School of Science and Technology will get to skip the O levels and go on to Ngee Ann Polytechnic for a diploma in the Stem fields.
South Korean doctors hold rally as government calls for end to walkout
The authorities have threatened to arrest and prosecute those who refused to comply with the government order to return to work.
S’pore scientists create way to preserve cancer tumour cultures for better targeted drug-testing
Researchers said this breakthrough will increase the chances of managing cancer like a chronic disease.
Where have all the diners gone? Singapore restaurants bracing themselves for tough 2024
Is it all gloom and doom in Singapore's restaurant scene? Maybe not, say some restaurateurs.
My neighbours are strangers, but that’s probably okay
Many of us in Singapore barely interact with our neighbours. There are good reasons for this – and there is also hope, says Lee Siew Hua.