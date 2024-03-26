Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 26, 2024

Updated
Mar 26, 2024, 06:32 PM
Published
Mar 26, 2024, 06:30 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Baltimore bridge collapses after S’pore-flagged ship collision; search under way for survivors

Officials have described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

READ MORE HERE

Lum Kok Seng, named in latest charges against Iswaran, was interviewed by CPIB several times

On March 25, Iswaran was handed eight new charges that allege he had obtained, as a public servant, valuable items worth nearly $19,000 from Mr Lum.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir’s sons say 98-year-old former premier is target of Malaysia probe

They are assisting in the investigation, but the task is onerous and taking time, they added.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Former MAS chief Ravi Menon appointed Singapore’s first climate action ambassador

His appointment comes as financing becomes increasingly important at global climate negotiations.

READ MORE HERE

OCBC to quadruple number of cross-border QR payments in 2024 as travel bounces back

The number of cross-border QR payments on the OCBC app in 2023 rose by an average 65 per cent month on month.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean man injured in Hungary cave rescued in 2 hours

The Singaporean man had been injured at a depth of about 40m, said the head of the rescue organisation.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean charged over bomb threats he allegedly sent to two Taiwanese politicians

Loo Peng Seng, 53, was handed four charges of communicating false information of a harmful thing.

READ MORE HERE

SBS Transit bus and train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT will also continue to run until after the last NEL train arrives.

READ MORE HERE

Snaking queue outside Ion Orchard on launch of Snoopy-themed MoonSwatch

More than 150 people were in the queue outside Ion Orchard this morning.

READ MORE HERE

Lau Pa Sat to hold week-long Bruno Mars celebration in early April

Fans can join a sing-along of the American pop star’s hits on April 5 as part of the themed event.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top