Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 26, 2024

Baltimore bridge collapses after S’pore-flagged ship collision; search under way for survivors
Lum Kok Seng, named in latest charges against Iswaran, was interviewed by CPIB several times
On March 25, Iswaran was handed eight new charges that allege he had obtained, as a public servant, valuable items worth nearly $19,000 from Mr Lum.
Mahathir’s sons say 98-year-old former premier is target of Malaysia probe
They are assisting in the investigation, but the task is onerous and taking time, they added.
Former MAS chief Ravi Menon appointed Singapore’s first climate action ambassador
His appointment comes as financing becomes increasingly important at global climate negotiations.
OCBC to quadruple number of cross-border QR payments in 2024 as travel bounces back
The number of cross-border QR payments on the OCBC app in 2023 rose by an average 65 per cent month on month.
Singaporean man injured in Hungary cave rescued in 2 hours
The Singaporean man had been injured at a depth of about 40m, said the head of the rescue organisation.
Singaporean charged over bomb threats he allegedly sent to two Taiwanese politicians
Loo Peng Seng, 53, was handed four charges of communicating false information of a harmful thing.
SBS Transit bus and train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya
The Sengkang-Punggol LRT will also continue to run until after the last NEL train arrives.
Snaking queue outside Ion Orchard on launch of Snoopy-themed MoonSwatch
Lau Pa Sat to hold week-long Bruno Mars celebration in early April
Fans can join a sing-along of the American pop star’s hits on April 5 as part of the themed event.