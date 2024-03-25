Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 25, 2024

Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 06:24 PM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 06:21 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Iswaran faces 8 new charges over obtaining $19k in items including Brompton bike, golf clubs

One of Iswaran’s lawyers questioned why the new charges were tendered only now, and if the prosecution intended to file more charges against his client.

READ MORE HERE

Who is Lum Kok Seng, the man named in Iswaran’s new charges?

The man is linked to a contract for works at Tanah Merah MRT station through his construction firm.

READ MORE HERE

What are the valuables involved in Iswaran’s new charges?

The Brompton T Line bicycle, obtained around June 2022, costs $7,907.50. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Israel embassy’s post on Palestine ‘unacceptable’, risks undermining harmony in S’pore: Shanmugam

A spokesman for the Israel Embassy said the post had been put up without the necessary approvals and the person responsible has been punished.

READ MORE HERE

Keeping open link with Israel essential to delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza: Vivian Balakrishnan

This is despite Singapore’s disagreement over the level of military response in the Palestinian enclave.

READ MORE HERE

Mercury rising: 2024 high of 36.3 deg C recorded in Choa Chu Kang on March 24

Before this, the highest temperature of 2024 was 36 deg C, recorded on Sentosa on March 13.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly half of S’pore vacancies in 2023 for new roles; tech workers in hot demand

Software, Web and multimedia developers remained in hottest demand among PMET roles in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore core inflation rises more than expected to 3.6% in February

Consumer prices in Feb shot up more than expected on the back of higher services and food inflation partly linked to CNY spending.

READ MORE HERE

Very heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from March 28 to April 14: ICA

Travellers have been advised to factor in additional waiting time and observe traffic rules.

READ MORE HERE

Good-value vacations: Seven destinations to stretch your dollar

Stay in boutique hotels for $80 a night in Chiang Mai or visit Shenzhen for cheaper food and wellness.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top