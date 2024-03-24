Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 24, 2024

Updated
Mar 24, 2024, 06:08 PM
Published
Mar 24, 2024, 06:08 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Russia mourns victims of deadly concert hall attack

People formed long lines across Moscow on March 23 to donate blood.

READ MORE HERE

Moscow attack exposes chinks in Putin’s armour amid limited options for response

The massacre points to Russia’s significant intelligence failure and questions its ability to fight the terrorist challenge, writes Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

PSLE scripts now marked on computer screen

The number of teachers deployed for PSLE marking has been halved from 14,000 to 7,000.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Pre-schools stepping up work to boost attendance rates of lower-income children

The issue of attendance for lower-income pre-schoolers was identified during MSF’s budget debate.

READ MORE HERE

Motor insurer AIG stops insuring McLarens driven to Malaysia

AIG cited “an exceptional increase in frequency of severe accidents” in Malaysia involving McLarens.

READ MORE HERE

Clearer safety rules for food containing insects, genetically modified and novel ingredients

SFA’s approval for some 16 species of insects will likely come by June 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Indian political parties woo 18 million first-time voters seen as kingmakers in upcoming polls

Data shows that in the past decade, more young voters turned up at polling booths than any other group in India.

READ MORE HERE

Dinosaur bones and canteen food? NUS, NTU become tourist magnets

How can both campuses minimise the disruption and use this to their advantage?

READ MORE HERE

Driver at large after hit-and-run accident in Geylang; 2 pedestrians injured

Efforts to trace the driver are under way, police say.

READ MORE HERE

askST: When should I worry about the water I drink and do I need a filter system?

Filters can give consumers peace of mind but Singapore’s water is largely safe to drink, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top