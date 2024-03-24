Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 24, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Russia mourns victims of deadly concert hall attack
Moscow attack exposes chinks in Putin’s armour amid limited options for response
The massacre points to Russia’s significant intelligence failure and questions its ability to fight the terrorist challenge, writes Jonathan Eyal.
PSLE scripts now marked on computer screen
The number of teachers deployed for PSLE marking has been halved from 14,000 to 7,000.
Pre-schools stepping up work to boost attendance rates of lower-income children
The issue of attendance for lower-income pre-schoolers was identified during MSF’s budget debate.
Motor insurer AIG stops insuring McLarens driven to Malaysia
AIG cited “an exceptional increase in frequency of severe accidents” in Malaysia involving McLarens.
Clearer safety rules for food containing insects, genetically modified and novel ingredients
Indian political parties woo 18 million first-time voters seen as kingmakers in upcoming polls
Data shows that in the past decade, more young voters turned up at polling booths than any other group in India.
Dinosaur bones and canteen food? NUS, NTU become tourist magnets
Driver at large after hit-and-run accident in Geylang; 2 pedestrians injured
askST: When should I worry about the water I drink and do I need a filter system?
Filters can give consumers peace of mind but Singapore’s water is largely safe to drink, say experts.