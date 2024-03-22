Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 22, 2024

Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 06:28 PM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 06:15 PM

3 landmark pacts between S’pore and Indonesia take effect, including on airspace management

To welcome the occasion, PM Lee and President Jokowi spoke on the phone on March 22.

Fewer people tap SkillsFuture programmes in 2023, despite higher employer participation

About 23,000 companies sent 228,000 workers for such training, up from 20,000 companies and 168,000 workers in 2022.

S’pore to restart high-level bilateral forum with China in June: SM Teo

The forum is an avenue of discussion for many issues that both countries are facing in social governance, said Mr Teo.

SIA to suspend flights to Chengdu and Chongqing from March 31

The suspension is due to regulatory reasons, said an SIA spokesman.

Cordlife’s former group CEO and four directors arrested and out on bail

Cord blood units belonging to at least 2,150 clients were damaged, with 17,050 others potentially affected.

Clarke Quay revamp sees more emphasis on architecture and heritage

The vibrant place offers 54 lifestyle, entertainment and food and beverage options.

Bukit Panjang LRT to close an hour early from Fridays to Sundays between March 22 and June 30

Affected commuters can take existing bus services.

NTU develops potential ‘game changer’ for quick detection of cancers, diseases from blood samples

A patent-pending chip can be used to help directly isolate blood plasma from blood in 30 minutes.

Sand, camels and a costly wrong turn for Singaporeans in women-only Saudi Arabia rally

Jannie Low and Amanda Chew stepped up after volunteering as officials at Singapore’s motorsports events for years.

Singaporean Joye Cai, 15, takes up K-pop trainee contract offer after Fifty Fifty audition

The Secondary 4 SJI International student plans to move to Seoul in June to pursue her dream.

