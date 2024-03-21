Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 21, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
About 46% of car travellers used new QR code system over 2 days at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints
ICA encouraged the use of QR codes for swift clearance, as heavy traffic is expected during the Good Friday long weekend.
US unveils draft UN resolution seeking immediate Gaza ceasefire
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making his sixth tour to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Singapore completes first airdrop of food, critical supplies to Palestinians in Gaza
Singapore’s third tranche of aid to Gaza comprised food and other emergency relief items.
US Fed’s embrace of three rate cuts opens door to lower borrowing cost, stronger currency in S’pore
Most private economists expect a rate cut in June, followed by at least two more this year.
Singapore ranked happiest country in Asia for two years running
Finland topped the charts, with Denmark and Iceland securing the following two spots.
Night event returns to Orchard Road after four-year break
The event will feature more than 50 booths set up from Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City, and host a range of activities.
English Premier League gets S’pore court order to force ISPs to block 25 more illegal streaming sites
Why the backlash? Nongfu Spring chairman draws ire of China’s nationalists
Netizens decried how the firm’s green tea drink bottle appeared to depict Tokyo’s Senso-ji temple.
UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong’s 2023 pay rises 12% to $15.9 million
His annual remuneration comprises a base salary of $1.2 million, as well as a bonus of $14.7 million.
Runway to kitchen: Fashion brands like LV and Coach spice up dining scene in Singapore and abroad
The likes of Coach, Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton are diversifying and the results look delicious.