Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 21, 2024

Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 06:02 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 05:57 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

About 46% of car travellers used new QR code system over 2 days at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints

ICA encouraged the use of QR codes for swift clearance, as heavy traffic is expected during the Good Friday long weekend.

READ MORE HERE

US unveils draft UN resolution seeking immediate Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making his sixth tour to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore completes first airdrop of food, critical supplies to Palestinians in Gaza

Singapore’s third tranche of aid to Gaza comprised food and other emergency relief items.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

US Fed’s embrace of three rate cuts opens door to lower borrowing cost, stronger currency in S’pore

Most private economists expect a rate cut in June, followed by at least two more this year.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore ranked happiest country in Asia for two years running

Finland topped the charts, with Denmark and Iceland securing the following two spots.

READ MORE HERE

Night event returns to Orchard Road after four-year break

The event will feature more than 50 booths set up from Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City, and host a range of activities.

READ MORE HERE

English Premier League gets S’pore court order to force ISPs to block 25 more illegal streaming sites

This brings the total number of sites blocked in Singapore to more than 460.

READ MORE HERE

Why the backlash? Nongfu Spring chairman draws ire of China’s nationalists

Netizens decried how the firm’s green tea drink bottle appeared to depict Tokyo’s Senso-ji temple.

READ MORE HERE

UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong’s 2023 pay rises 12% to $15.9 million

His annual remuneration comprises a base salary of $1.2 million, as well as a bonus of $14.7 million.

READ MORE HERE

Runway to kitchen: Fashion brands like LV and Coach spice up dining scene in Singapore and abroad

The likes of Coach, Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton are diversifying and the results look delicious.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top