Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 20, 2024

COE prices rise across the board except for commercial vehicles
Former transport minister Iswaran surrenders passport after returning to Singapore: AGC
He was advised not to travel for 12 days after getting admitted to a hospital in Melbourne.
More can be done to boost cyber security for S’pore businesses: Josephine Teo
A recent survey found gaps in the cyber-security preparedness of local organisations.
Man jailed over Facebook comment on Shinzo Abe’s shooting, asking someone to ‘do the same’ to PM Lee
Kong Chee Kian, 46, pleaded guilty to one charge of inciting violence electronically.
US lawsuits will not affect Eat Just’s cultivated meat plans in Singapore: CEO
The firm plans to produce “at least twice as much” of its cell-based chicken here in 2024 than before.
Doctors should dig into biological differences to improve heart failure treatment in women: Expert
‘Served his last plate of kway teow on March 18’: Fu Ji Fried Kway Teow shutters after owner dies
South Korean convenience store Emart24 closes all three outlets in Singapore
After Taylor Swift, who will be the next to sell out concerts in Singapore?
Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd are on the cards, while Stray Kids may announce dates soon.