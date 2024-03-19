Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 19, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
WP chief Pritam Singh charged with lying to Parliament over Raeesah Khan’s case, pleads not guilty
Prosecution will ask court to impose a fine for each of the two charges if Pritam Singh is convicted, said AGC.
PAP will not seek Pritam Singh’s suspension as MP as legal proceedings pending
PAP organising secretary Grace Fu said that her party will not comment on the merits of the case as it is currently before the courts.
Pritam Singh charged: How the Raeesah Khan lying case unfolded
Vivian meets Palestinian leaders, expresses S’pore’s deep concern about dire situation in Gaza
NS Square to be completed by 2027, a ‘national landmark’ for all Singaporeans: Ng Eng Hen
It will be a community space with a new waterfront promenade, and a variety of sports facilities and dining options.
68 seconds for group of 5: Clearing S’pore’s land checkpoints a breeze with new QR code system
$2.3 million lost to scams involving Iras impersonation in 2023
A total of 79 per cent of scams reported to Iras in 2023 involved victims being offered tax refunds.
Grab users can now use digital currencies to top-up their e-wallets
RSAF officer who molested female student in NTU dormitory gets 4 weeks’ jail
Neo Aik Chiao entered the 21-year-old victim’s room and molested her in November 2022.