Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 19, 2024

Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 06:27 PM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 06:23 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

WP chief Pritam Singh charged with lying to Parliament over Raeesah Khan’s case, pleads not guilty

Prosecution will ask court to impose a fine for each of the two charges if Pritam Singh is convicted, said AGC.

READ MORE HERE

PAP will not seek Pritam Singh’s suspension as MP as legal proceedings pending

PAP organising secretary Grace Fu said that her party will not comment on the merits of the case as it is currently before the courts.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam Singh charged: How the Raeesah Khan lying case unfolded

Here’s a timeline of events based on the testimony of Ms Khan and other WP members.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Vivian meets Palestinian leaders, expresses S’pore’s deep concern about dire situation in Gaza

Fears of Gaza war spilling over to the region were among the issues discussed.

READ MORE HERE

NS Square to be completed by 2027, a ‘national landmark’ for all Singaporeans: Ng Eng Hen

It will be a community space with a new waterfront promenade, and a variety of sports facilities and dining options.

READ MORE HERE

68 seconds for group of 5: Clearing S’pore’s land checkpoints a breeze with new QR code system

ICA estimates time savings of around 20 seconds for cars with 4 travellers.

READ MORE HERE

$2.3 million lost to scams involving Iras impersonation in 2023

A total of 79 per cent of scams reported to Iras in 2023 involved victims being offered tax refunds.

READ MORE HERE

Grab users can now use digital currencies to top-up their e-wallets

Users can top up using five cryptocurrencies. 

READ MORE HERE

RSAF officer who molested female student in NTU dormitory gets 4 weeks’ jail

Neo Aik Chiao entered the 21-year-old victim’s room and molested her in November 2022.

READ MORE HERE

He learns aikido. She worked in a lab. They both have Down syndrome

It was Singapore that launched World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2006.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top