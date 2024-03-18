Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 18, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Palestinian territories, Israel, Gulf states
Extreme heat affects men’s fertility and birth outcomes: NUS study
Rising temperatures could further reduce S’pore’s fertility rate, which dipped to below 1 in 2023.
40 more Circle Line trains to get platform gap fillers by 2025
LTA is assessing if fillers can be fitted on 92 trains serving the North-South and East-West lines.
Singapore and Indonesia talk of co-hosting big concerts, other events. Are they ready for it?
Commercial and security concerns, as well as the extra time needed for planning, could hinder such projects.
Singapore’s key exports posted a surprise 0.1% slip in February, but economists stay optimistic
The data was affected by CNY, and year on year, electronics exports gained 5.2 per cent in Feb.
Sec 3 students to attend NDP National Education shows after missing out due to Covid-19
They are from the P5 cohorts who were unable to attend the shows in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Over $15m awarded in NHB funding to support heritage projects in last 10 years
The Heritage Grants Scheme has funded more than 550 projects since its launch in 2013.
NTU scientist admits sending messages to arrange for commercial sex with children
The 49-year-old American was also found to have 31 obscene films and 90 photographs of child abuse.
Singaporean fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics
The 23-year-old also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was eliminated in the round of 32.
Farming, editing and content creation: How long-term travellers fund bucket-list trips
More Singaporeans are taking long-term trips, driven by the growing trend of remote work sparked during the pandemic.