Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 17, 2024

Singapore’s third tranche of aid for Gaza arrives in Jordan, RSAF airdrops to commence soon
An RSAF C-130 aircraft will conduct the humanitarian airdrop operations to Gaza out of Jordan.
Car-Free Sunday marks return with more than 1,000 visitors after 4-year absence
Car-free Sunday was piloted in 2016 over six months, taking place on the last Sunday of each month.
Fun With Kids: Inflatable water park at Sentosa, Earth Hour Festival
Minor Issues: Learn empathy by experiencing what it is like to be different
Orchids and advanced chips: How Taiwan’s soft power is evolving
The self-ruled island wants to tell world it is more than just Minnan culture, bubble tea and pop songs.
S’pore in agreement with Jordan, Qatar on need for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his counterparts as part of a working visit.
More Singapore firms venturing overseas to grow: EnterpriseSG
EnterpriseSG’s chairman says internationalisation is no longer just for the big boys.
Riots, stampedes at major events a concern if more not done to curb concert ticket scams: Experts
One expert said the worst case scenario at such events would be that a riot turns into a stampede.
Staying relevant at work: Is being ‘multidisciplinary’ the answer?
There are jobs now for which there weren't even courses for when this writer was in school.