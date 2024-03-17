Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 17, 2024

Updated
Mar 17, 2024, 06:43 PM
Published
Mar 17, 2024, 06:37 PM

Singapore’s third tranche of aid for Gaza arrives in Jordan, RSAF airdrops to commence soon

An RSAF C-130 aircraft will conduct the humanitarian airdrop operations to Gaza out of Jordan.

Car-Free Sunday marks return with more than 1,000 visitors after 4-year absence

Car-free Sunday was piloted in 2016 over six months, taking place on the last Sunday of each month.

Fun With Kids: Inflatable water park at Sentosa, Earth Hour Festival

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Minor Issues: Learn empathy by experiencing what it is like to be different

Researchers say empathy can be taught and learnt.

Orchids and advanced chips: How Taiwan’s soft power is evolving

The self-ruled island wants to tell world it is more than just Minnan culture, bubble tea and pop songs.

S’pore in agreement with Jordan, Qatar on need for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his counterparts as part of a working visit.

More Singapore firms venturing overseas to grow: EnterpriseSG

EnterpriseSG’s chairman says internationalisation is no longer just for the big boys.

Riots, stampedes at major events a concern if more not done to curb concert ticket scams: Experts

One expert said the worst case scenario at such events would be that a riot turns into a stampede.

Staying relevant at work: Is being ‘multidisciplinary’ the answer?

There are jobs now for which there weren't even courses for when this writer was in school.

Drivers, passers-by praised for clearing items from road that had fallen off lorry

A video highlighting the good deed has attracted over 170,000 views.

