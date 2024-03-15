Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 15, 2024

Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 06:00 PM

Singapore delivers third tranche of aid to Gaza, RSAF to conduct airdrops

The delivery of aid and airdrops will be conducted with the assistance of the Jordanian government.

Faster clearance for Singaporeans visiting Bali with launch of immigration e-gates at airport

The immigration process is expected to take 15 to 25 seconds with the electronic gates.

More meal choices, bigger portions for passengers as SIA revamps its premium economy class

SIA will roll out an expanded dining menu and a new amenity kit for longer flights from March 31.

US ambassador says Beijing’s stance on TikTok ban ‘supremely ironic’

He said Beijing’s stance was unjustified as many Western Web platforms are blocked in China.

McDonald’s online services down amid reported outages in S’pore and across Asia-Pacific

Its app is “experiencing issues” and its McDelivery website said the platform is closed for maintenance.

Negligent bus driver who caused accident that led to passenger losing her legs gets 3 weeks’ jail

The man has been prohibited from driving in Singapore for two years from his release date.

Lorry driver arrested after crane hits overhead bridge in Chinatown

The driver suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

K-pop star IU sells out Singapore Indoor Stadium shows in 3 hours

The South Korean singer-actress’ last concert here was at The Star Theatre in 2019.

Taiwanese host Matilda Tao hosts Love 972 show after moving to Singapore

Her son is studying at a private international school in Singapore.

4 stylish cafes, bars and restaurants where vinyl records take centre stage

Visitors can savour analogue music while sipping a drink or lingering over a meal.

