Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 15, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore delivers third tranche of aid to Gaza, RSAF to conduct airdrops
The delivery of aid and airdrops will be conducted with the assistance of the Jordanian government.
Faster clearance for Singaporeans visiting Bali with launch of immigration e-gates at airport
The immigration process is expected to take 15 to 25 seconds with the electronic gates.
More meal choices, bigger portions for passengers as SIA revamps its premium economy class
SIA will roll out an expanded dining menu and a new amenity kit for longer flights from March 31.
US ambassador says Beijing’s stance on TikTok ban ‘supremely ironic’
He said Beijing’s stance was unjustified as many Western Web platforms are blocked in China.
McDonald’s online services down amid reported outages in S’pore and across Asia-Pacific
Its app is “experiencing issues” and its McDelivery website said the platform is closed for maintenance.
Negligent bus driver who caused accident that led to passenger losing her legs gets 3 weeks’ jail
The man has been prohibited from driving in Singapore for two years from his release date.