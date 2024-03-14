Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 14, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Employment in Singapore grows by 88,400 in 2023
MOM also confirmed a Jan preliminary report that retrenchments more than doubled to 14,590 from the previous year.
Mercy Relief plans second round of relief aid to Palestinian refugees during Ramadan
Canned food supplies will be given out to 4,800 Palestinian refugees in the city of Rafah in Gaza.
Johor police officially request to call up couple from S’pore in alleged checkpoint extortion
Johor police have made an official request to the Singapore Consulate-General’s office in JB to help identify the Facebook users.
‘Make your voices heard,’ TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi tells US users after House vote
The House of Representatives passed a Bill on March 13 that could see TikTok banned in the US.
Look out for these scams on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
Umno-DAP coffee diplomacy is a good start, but differences run deep: Analysts
The two parties in Malaysia’s unity government sparred over whether vernacular schools cause disunity.
Woman who made off with over $168k of her employer’s money gets 30 months’ jail
Nur Wahida Abdul Malik has made restitution of more than $43,000 and intends to return more after her release.
Former dean of NUS and prominent political scientist K.J. Ratnam dies at 88
Prof Ratnam was head of political science at the University of Singapore, the predecessor to NUS, from 1965 to 1970.
18 bus services affected by road closures on March 16 and 17
From Bollywood to Bergdorf: Meet the Indian designers shaping global style
Indian fashion designers are carving out a niche in an industry ruled by French and Italian powerhouses.