Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 13, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Economists raise S’pore’s 2024 growth forecast on hopes of global demand pickup: MAS survey
Singapore’s GDP growth for 2024 was projected at 2.4%, up from an earlier prediction of 2.3%.
Changi Airport traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels in February
Founders of daycare centre for kids with critical illnesses jointly named ST Singaporean of the Year
Arc Children’s Centre was opened to offer the children emotional support and a chance to enjoy a normal childhood.
Red, blue and grey: It’s Biden v Trump in 2024 US presidential election
Mr Biden, 81, and Mr Trump, 77, are the oldest candidates ever to run for the White House.
Russell Tham named new IMDA chairman as outgoing head Chan Yeng Kit joins SPH Media board
Jail for woman who cheated boss of over $3.6m; victim had stroke, lost life savings
Man charged with deceiving Tampines Town Council to hand over more than $380k
He was working in a company that was engaged by Tampines Town Council for pump maintenance works.
Buying more F-35Bs for fewer air bases and the limits of ‘jets for land’ thinking
Calls for land optimisation in Singapore must not assume defence can be trimmed indefinitely, says the writer.
India’s citizenship law to consolidate votes for PM Modi ahead of election, analysts say
It grants citizenships to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians from neighbouring countries.
ST Life Theatre Awards 2024: G*d Is A Woman wins best production, Sharda Harrison is best actress
The Singapore Theatre Company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream triumphs in the best set and costume categories.