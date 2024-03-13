Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 13, 2024

Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 07:09 PM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 06:53 PM

Economists raise S’pore’s 2024 growth forecast on hopes of global demand pickup: MAS survey

Singapore’s GDP growth for 2024 was projected at 2.4%, up from an earlier prediction of 2.3%.

Changi Airport traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels in February

The airport saw 5.35 million passenger movements for the month.

Founders of daycare centre for kids with critical illnesses jointly named ST Singaporean of the Year

Arc Children’s Centre was opened to offer the children emotional support and a chance to enjoy a normal childhood.

Red, blue and grey: It’s Biden v Trump in 2024 US presidential election

Mr Biden, 81, and Mr Trump, 77, are the oldest candidates ever to run for the White House.

Russell Tham named new IMDA chairman as outgoing head Chan Yeng Kit joins SPH Media board

Mr Chan Yeng Kit will be leaving the IMDA Board after nine years.

Jail for woman who cheated boss of over $3.6m; victim had stroke, lost life savings

The victim’s wife has mental health issues and cannot afford treatment.

Man charged with deceiving Tampines Town Council to hand over more than $380k

He was working in a company that was engaged by Tampines Town Council for pump maintenance works.

Buying more F-35Bs for fewer air bases and the limits of ‘jets for land’ thinking

Calls for land optimisation in Singapore must not assume defence can be trimmed indefinitely, says the writer.

India’s citizenship law to consolidate votes for PM Modi ahead of election, analysts say

It grants citizenships to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians from neighbouring countries.  

ST Life Theatre Awards 2024: G*d Is A Woman wins best production, Sharda Harrison is best actress

The Singapore Theatre Company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream triumphs in the best set and costume categories.

