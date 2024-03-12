Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 12, 2024

QR code immigration clearance for travellers in cars to begin on March 19

The initiative is expected to reduce the overall waiting time at the checkpoints by more than 30 per cent.

Hiring outlook in Singapore weakens for 2nd quarter in a row: Survey

A poll of 525 employers in January found that the net employment outlook was down 5 percentage points.

Slight dip in CPF interest rate to 4.05% for Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts in Q2

The interest rate was 4.08% a year in the first quarter of 2024.

Government the most trusted institution in S’pore: Survey

But 93% of employed respondents are worried about job loss, according to the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Platform shelters of former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station brought back after 6 years in storage

The former station’s two canopies were dismantled in 2017 to construct Cantonment MRT station.

Long Covid left a 10-year-old unable to walk without support

Doctors in Singapore say they do see long Covid in kids, but the condition can be hard to identify.

Taylor Swift, Andrea Finlay and an unexpected glimpse into 1960s Singapore

Mama Swift’s time in Singapore more than half a century ago has sparked a nostalgic fervour.

FairPrice to give out over 60,000 sets of drinks and snacks to Muslim shoppers during Ramadan

The goodies will be given out from March 12 to April 9.

16 months’ jail, caning for nurse who molested male patient at a hospital

The 35-year-old was convicted of two counts of molestation in February after a trial.

Penang’s famed Ghee Hiang biscuits in Singapore from March 24

Ghee Hiang is one of the oldest and most famous tau sar piah makers in Penang.

