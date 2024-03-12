Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 12, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
QR code immigration clearance for travellers in cars to begin on March 19
The initiative is expected to reduce the overall waiting time at the checkpoints by more than 30 per cent.
Hiring outlook in Singapore weakens for 2nd quarter in a row: Survey
A poll of 525 employers in January found that the net employment outlook was down 5 percentage points.
Slight dip in CPF interest rate to 4.05% for Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts in Q2
Government the most trusted institution in S’pore: Survey
But 93% of employed respondents are worried about job loss, according to the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer.
Platform shelters of former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station brought back after 6 years in storage
The former station’s two canopies were dismantled in 2017 to construct Cantonment MRT station.
Long Covid left a 10-year-old unable to walk without support
Doctors in Singapore say they do see long Covid in kids, but the condition can be hard to identify.
Taylor Swift, Andrea Finlay and an unexpected glimpse into 1960s Singapore
Mama Swift’s time in Singapore more than half a century ago has sparked a nostalgic fervour.
FairPrice to give out over 60,000 sets of drinks and snacks to Muslim shoppers during Ramadan
16 months’ jail, caning for nurse who molested male patient at a hospital
The 35-year-old was convicted of two counts of molestation in February after a trial.