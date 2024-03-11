Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 11, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
NTUC’s e2i to take over career centres, Jobs and Skills Centres from Workforce Singapore
The move will expand the Employment and Employability Institute’s footprint to 26 spots islandwide.
Art galleries, restaurants at Gillman Barracks yet to make plans, awaiting talks with authorities
Some hospitals in Singapore offer plant-based menu options as part of sustainability drive
Four hospitals who have this option say it is offered to patients at no additional cost.
Adultery, abuse and anger: Singapore family’s marital strife sets Indonesia social media abuzz
The Singaporean man and his South Korean wife have gone online to blame each other for their souring 16-year marriage.
Dream destinations: Sleep tourism takes off in Singapore and abroad
Hotels launch packages catering to sleep and wellness as more travellers seek quality shut-eye on vacation.
Biopic Oppenheimer crowned best picture at Oscars, sweeps seven categories
A three-hour historical drama about science and politics, Oppenheimer became an unlikely box office hit.
Stagnating incomes mean gig workers must get head start on financial planning: Experts
With cost of living eating into earnings, such workers find it hard to plan for retirement.
Bond-free Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarship open for application till April 30
The scheme is for students pursuing full-time language, linguistic and humanities degrees.
Tourist charged with attempting to cheat aunt of $5,600 by staging his own kidnapping
The police were alerted, and they found the purported victim safe and sound in the Marina Bay area.
Tackle low wages, lack of quality investments to stem Malaysia’s brain drain: Analysts
Over 80 per cent of Malaysians working in Singapore and Brunei fall into the skilled and semi-skilled categories.