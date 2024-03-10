Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 10, 2024

Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 06:14 PM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 06:13 PM

Gaza talks mediators pushing to secure truce, says Israel

US President Joe Biden said that it was “always possible” that a ceasefire deal could be reached before Ramadan.

Death toll from Indonesia floods, landslides rises to 21

More than 75,000 people were forced to evacuate.

Climate vouchers, coastal protection law among sustainability measures announced at Budget debate

Here’s what the key measures mean for different groups of people.

Record $8.1m raised in Gaza fund-raiser by S’pore charity RLAF

Another round of fund-raising for communities in Gaza will be held during Ramadan.

Woman, 47, taken to hospital after car skids and turns turtle in Choa Chu Kang

The car was believed to have “self-skidded” in the early hours of March 9, said SCDF.

Man fails in claim for inheritance left by grandfather to only male-line grandsons

The inheritance was restricted to grandsons in their father’s custody, care and control.

Petition challenges restrictive rules for Overseas Citizens of India as more lose residency status

The government has said that overseas citizen status is not a right but a privilege that can be revoked.

I used to find long bus rides frustrating, but now I’ve grown to like them

They offer you a pocket of personal time and can be productive as well as soothing, says the writer.

Bye, Taylor Swift: Show over, but Singapore will keep looking at you

Without fail, Swift and her crew put on a rousing song-and-dance extravaganza for each of her six Singapore concerts.

Trendy treats at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar: Gummy bear soda, bingtanghulu and more

There are hipster offerings such as beef rendang tacos or viral cheese coin.

