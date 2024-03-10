Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 10, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Gaza talks mediators pushing to secure truce, says Israel
US President Joe Biden said that it was “always possible” that a ceasefire deal could be reached before Ramadan.
Death toll from Indonesia floods, landslides rises to 21
Climate vouchers, coastal protection law among sustainability measures announced at Budget debate
Record $8.1m raised in Gaza fund-raiser by S’pore charity RLAF
Woman, 47, taken to hospital after car skids and turns turtle in Choa Chu Kang
The car was believed to have “self-skidded” in the early hours of March 9, said SCDF.
Man fails in claim for inheritance left by grandfather to only male-line grandsons
The inheritance was restricted to grandsons in their father’s custody, care and control.
Petition challenges restrictive rules for Overseas Citizens of India as more lose residency status
The government has said that overseas citizen status is not a right but a privilege that can be revoked.
I used to find long bus rides frustrating, but now I’ve grown to like them
They offer you a pocket of personal time and can be productive as well as soothing, says the writer.
Bye, Taylor Swift: Show over, but Singapore will keep looking at you
Without fail, Swift and her crew put on a rousing song-and-dance extravaganza for each of her six Singapore concerts.