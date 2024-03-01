Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 1, 2024

Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 06:37 PM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 06:32 PM

Singapore to pump $300 million into tourism as part of broader economic plan

It will also go towards rejuvenating existing tourism offerings and upskilling tourism workers.

S’pore goes full throttle on AI to secure future for workforce; allocates $500m for advanced hardware

More than $27 million will be channelled into academia to grow the AI talent pool here.

More to benefit from legal aid schemes with revised eligibility criteria: MinLaw

The per capita household income threshold for criminal defence aid will be increased from $1,500 to $1,650.

More On This Topic
Bukit Gombak, Tampines West town centres to be revamped; grant for heartland merchants to host events

A new Heartland Enterprise Placemaking Grant will also be launched.

New hawker centre to open in Bukit Batok West in 2025

It will have 22 cooked food stalls and more than 400 seats.

Can Singapore unseat Hong Kong to be New York of the East?

Commentators have long compared the former British colonies, as each seeks to be christened Asia’s premier financial hub, writes Claire Huang.

New tours and deals: Tour agencies upbeat about sales at Natas Travel 2024

The 59th edition of the fair features 66 exhibitors, an increase from the 51 in February 2023.

Cordlife posts 50.3% drop in H2 profit as company chairman Joseph Wong steps down

This comes amid a probe into improper storage methods that damaged the cord blood units of over 2,000 customers.

Jail for man who cheated BCA and gave over $207k in bribes to 2 people to clinch SIA project

Joseph Ang Kok Leng also admitted that he worked with others to cheat the Building and Construction Authority.

Over $7k for Taylor Swift: Meet the S'porean Swifties travelling the world for the superstar

Fans said money can be earned back but the memories of the concert cannot.

