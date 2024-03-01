Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 1, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore to pump $300 million into tourism as part of broader economic plan
It will also go towards rejuvenating existing tourism offerings and upskilling tourism workers.
S’pore goes full throttle on AI to secure future for workforce; allocates $500m for advanced hardware
More than $27 million will be channelled into academia to grow the AI talent pool here.
More to benefit from legal aid schemes with revised eligibility criteria: MinLaw
The per capita household income threshold for criminal defence aid will be increased from $1,500 to $1,650.
Bukit Gombak, Tampines West town centres to be revamped; grant for heartland merchants to host events
New hawker centre to open in Bukit Batok West in 2025
Can Singapore unseat Hong Kong to be New York of the East?
Commentators have long compared the former British colonies, as each seeks to be christened Asia’s premier financial hub, writes Claire Huang.
New tours and deals: Tour agencies upbeat about sales at Natas Travel 2024
The 59th edition of the fair features 66 exhibitors, an increase from the 51 in February 2023.
Cordlife posts 50.3% drop in H2 profit as company chairman Joseph Wong steps down
This comes amid a probe into improper storage methods that damaged the cord blood units of over 2,000 customers.
Jail for man who cheated BCA and gave over $207k in bribes to 2 people to clinch SIA project
Joseph Ang Kok Leng also admitted that he worked with others to cheat the Building and Construction Authority.