Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 9, 2024

Once-vital Malay community organisation Majlis Pusat Singapura ordered to wind up
Formed in 1969, it was originally an umbrella organisation whose goal was to advocate for the Malay community.
Adolescent boys feel more supported by parents, compared with adolescent girls: NIE study
The study found that for every two boys in the high parent support group, there was only one girl.
Rising number of cases: What is it like to care for a child with an eating disorder?
KKH saw a rise in new cases related to eating disorders among patients aged 11 to 18.
Assisi Hospice to ramp up palliative home-care capacity by 50% by end-2026
It anticipates an increase in demand for the service due to Singapore’s ageing population.
89-year-old driver assisting with investigations after 4-car accident at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park
‘Kidnapped’ Chinese tourist found in Bangkok mall after falling victim to scam
Ms Lu Xinlei's family received a ransom demand of $932,000 from "kidnappers" earlier this week.
Proposal to allow pets on trains in China draws cheers and jeers
Middle- and high-income dog-owning families in China “have a stronger demand for traveling with pets”, according to a 2023 report.
3 killed and 36 injured in bus-lorry collision in Malaysia
The accident occurred on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau junction at about 1.30am on June 9.
Malaysia’s push for data centres could strain power and water supplies, warn experts
Malaysia has in recent years seen a surge in investment in data centres, with RM76 billion invested in data centres from January 2021 to March 2023.
A virtual twin of Orchard Road intriguing, but real experience counts
There have been many attempts to boost footfall at Singapore’s prime shopping belt, but we need to focus on what truly matters to the average visitor, says Alyssa Woo.