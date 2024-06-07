Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 7, 2024

Pioneer Generation to receive up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups in July
$3b money laundering case: Last of 10 people to plead guilty given longest jail term of 16 months
6 Vietnamese women, 7 S’porean men charged over suspected marriage fraud
Higher consumption of low-calorie sweetener linked to greater heart attack, stroke risks: Study
Low-calorie sweeteners xylitol and erythritol may cause blood platelets to clot more readily.
Be an Ah Beng or join the hawker centre lunch rush: Singapore-themed card, board games on the rise
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse
Fierce gun battles between Israeli troops and Hamas-led Palestinian fighters were also taking place.
Cool green tech: T-shirts, young eco talent fight climate change
SFA recalling more batches of roasted walnut product from China
Man caught at Woodlands Checkpoint with 6 kittens hidden in car dashboard
If convicted, he could be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both for smuggling each kitten.
A clash of royalty: King cobra cannibalism documented for the first time in Singapore
King cobras are a rare sight in Singapore, and are even harder to find with their prey.