Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 7, 2024

Updated
Jun 07, 2024, 06:09 PM
Published
Jun 07, 2024, 05:58 PM

Pioneer Generation to receive up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups in July

Eligible seniors who have Singpass will receive notifications by June 11.

$3b money laundering case: Last of 10 people to plead guilty given longest jail term of 16 months

Wang Dehai pleaded guilty to one money laundering charge.

6 Vietnamese women, 7 S’porean men charged over suspected marriage fraud

All were nabbed in an enforcement operation on June 5.

Higher consumption of low-calorie sweetener linked to greater heart attack, stroke risks: Study

Low-calorie sweeteners xylitol and erythritol may cause blood platelets to clot more readily.

Be an Ah Beng or join the hawker centre lunch rush: Singapore-themed card, board games on the rise

There were about 120 of such games in 2023, up from just 15 in 2013.

Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse

Fierce gun battles between Israeli troops and Hamas-led Palestinian fighters were also taking place.

Cool green tech: T-shirts, young eco talent fight climate change

Three sustainable development initiatives ramp up the fight against climate change.

SFA recalling more batches of roasted walnut product from China

Food additive acesulfame-K was found above permitted levels in the product.

Man caught at Woodlands Checkpoint with 6 kittens hidden in car dashboard

If convicted, he could be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both for smuggling each kitten.

A clash of royalty: King cobra cannibalism documented for the first time in Singapore

King cobras are a rare sight in Singapore, and are even harder to find with their prey.

