Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 6, 2024

S’pore looking forward to concluding trade pact with Indo-Pacific allies: PM Wong
‘I am not to be blamed’: Teen biker who allegedly fled from LTA officer handed 6 charges
88-year-old man charged with murdering wife in Bukit Panjang flat
A police prosecutor requested for him to be remanded in the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison for a psychiatric evaluation.
Work pass privileges suspended for 2 S’pore employers found to have underpaid retail staff
They did not comply with progressive wage requirements, but most employers inspected did.
Indonesian farm still waiting for S’pore’s approval to resume live pig exports
Imports stopped on April 19, 2023 after African swine fever was detected in a consignment of pigs.
Last man to enter plea in $3 billion money laundering case ‘not truly remorseful’: Prosecution
Su Jianfeng is the ninth person to be convicted in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case.
Part of Ophir Road closed after accident involving bus and trailer truck; 5 taken to hospital
Tower Transit said bus services 980 and 857 are experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.
S. Korea interim coach Kim Do-hoon returns to familiar settings as he eyes win over S’pore
The Lions host the Taegeuk Warriors in a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium tonight.
Odette slips to No. 24 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Barcelona’s Disfrutar is No. 1
Boxer shorts, tenniscore, all-white: Stay chic without overheating in 2024’s summer trends
Packing for a tropical vacation or just dressing for weather at home? Here are the wardrobe staples this season.