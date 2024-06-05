Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 5, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Construction of Founders’ Memorial begins, opening slated for 2028
LTA officer who died while chasing errant rider was looking forward to his wedding in July
Cat A and B COEs fall by nearly 5% as premiums dip across the board
The price for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles dropped by 4.9 per cent to $88,200, from $92,700 set two weeks ago.
NXP, TSMC-backed Vanguard to build $10.5b chip plant in S’pore
UMC, Taiwan’s biggest chipmaker after TSMC, is building a US$5 billion wafer fabrication plant in Singapore.
Some Singapore students decide against going to elite US colleges over campus protests
Several schools called in the police to break up the pro-Palestine protests, making dozens of arrests, many of whom were students.
At least 1 S’porean SQ321 passenger admitted to local hospital; 20 others still in Bangkok
Singapore Airlines will no longer provide daily updates barring a significant development.
More tickets to be released on June 6 for Chick-fil-A pop-up event
Malaysia tops list of countries with highest microplastic consumption: Study
Australian military to recruit PRs amid troop shortage; S’poreans could be included in future
The recruits will initially be limited to those from New Zealand, the US, the UK and Canada.