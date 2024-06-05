Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 5, 2024

Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 06:08 PM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 06:02 PM

Construction of Founders’ Memorial begins, opening slated for 2028

The memorial will open alongside the 30.8ha Bay East Garden.

LTA officer who died while chasing errant rider was looking forward to his wedding in July

The 26-year-old officer crashed his motorcycle into a road divider during the chase.

Cat A and B COEs fall by nearly 5% as premiums dip across the board

The price for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles dropped by 4.9 per cent to $88,200, from $92,700 set two weeks ago.

NXP, TSMC-backed Vanguard to build $10.5b chip plant in S’pore

UMC, Taiwan’s biggest chipmaker after TSMC, is building a US$5 billion wafer fabrication plant in Singapore.

Some Singapore students decide against going to elite US colleges over campus protests

Several schools called in the police to break up the pro-Palestine protests, making dozens of arrests, many of whom were students.

At least 1 S’porean SQ321 passenger admitted to local hospital; 20 others still in Bangkok

Singapore Airlines will no longer provide daily updates barring a significant development.

More tickets to be released on June 6 for Chick-fil-A pop-up event

The US fast food brand will host a pop-up sale at Esplanade Mall from June 26 to 28.

Malaysia tops list of countries with highest microplastic consumption: Study

More than 50 per cent of Malaysia’s microplastic consumption was from eating fish.

Australian military to recruit PRs amid troop shortage; S’poreans could be included in future

The recruits will initially be limited to those from New Zealand, the US, the UK and Canada.

‘Kaiju or not, we got you covered’: Singapore Armed Forces ‘battle’ Godzilla

SAF has posted comedic shorts showing its forces battling the creature.

