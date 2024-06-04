Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 4, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
$2.9m study on housing types for future seniors undertaken by NUS
The study will take into account their diverse needs, evolving preferences and changing aspirations.
Singapore plans to build two more hydrogen-ready natural gas power plants by 2030
Each plant is expected to have a capacity of at least 600 megawatts, which will power about 864,000 four-room flats for a year.
General election in September? Possible but unlikely, say analysts
As at June 3, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee had not been convened, said the Elections Department.
Live coverage: India election results 2024
Counting of ballots in the world’s biggest democracy is under way as PM Modi aims for a third term.
India election: Modi’s BJP in tight race against opposition alliance in multiple constituencies
Early results from the Election Commission show the BJP leading with just over 38% share of the popular vote.
Last $3b money laundering accused to plead guilty handed 4 more charges, including faking job titles
Wang Dehai allegedly claimed he would work as a brand manager and business consultant.
One husband convicted in S’pore of sexually assaulting his wife after marital rape law took effect
Marital rape cases are under-reported due to shame and lack of awareness that non-consensual sex within marriage is a crime.
Man charged over armed robbery at Tampines moneylender; granted $20k bail
If convicted, Australian Jose Manuel Pacheco could be jailed for between three and 14 years, and caned.
Why cervical cancer is still a top killer in Singapore
It can be detected early yet over half the women here do not go for regular screenings.
6 ways to keep cool in scorching hot destinations
Certain groups of people, such as young children, are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.