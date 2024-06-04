Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 4, 2024

Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 06:32 PM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 06:30 PM

$2.9m study on housing types for future seniors undertaken by NUS

The study will take into account their diverse needs, evolving preferences and changing aspirations.

Singapore plans to build two more hydrogen-ready natural gas power plants by 2030

Each plant is expected to have a capacity of at least 600 megawatts, which will power about 864,000 four-room flats for a year.

General election in September? Possible but unlikely, say analysts

As at June 3, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee had not been convened, said the Elections Department.

Live coverage: India election results 2024

Counting of ballots in the world’s biggest democracy is under way as PM Modi aims for a third term.

India election: Modi’s BJP in tight race against opposition alliance in multiple constituencies

Early results from the Election Commission show the BJP leading with just over 38% share of the popular vote.
 

Last $3b money laundering accused to plead guilty handed 4 more charges, including faking job titles

Wang Dehai allegedly claimed he would work as a brand manager and business consultant.

One husband convicted in S’pore of sexually assaulting his wife after marital rape law took effect

Marital rape cases are under-reported due to shame and lack of awareness that non-consensual sex within marriage is a crime.

Man charged over armed robbery at Tampines moneylender; granted $20k bail

If convicted, Australian Jose Manuel Pacheco could be jailed for between three and 14 years, and caned.

Why cervical cancer is still a top killer in Singapore

It can be detected early yet over half the women here do not go for regular screenings.

6 ways to keep cool in scorching hot destinations

Certain groups of people, such as young children, are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

