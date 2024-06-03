Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 3, 2024

Updated
Jun 03, 2024, 06:11 PM
Published
Jun 03, 2024, 06:06 PM

MOH rebuts claims of ‘adverse effects’ of Covid-19 vaccines

The ministry said all vaccines carry some risk, but the risks from getting an infection if unvaccinated is far worse.

A*Star to study impact of urban environment on mental health over three years

The $1 million study was commissioned by URA and HDB.

Johor postpones trial period for QR code system for Malaysians crossing Causeway by 2 weeks

The MyRentas application to be used at the BSI had yet to start due to technical glitches.

Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang’s suspected killer named as beneficiary of her CPF savings

The Spanish police are analysing one terabyte of information as part of their investigation.

Science Centre cancels talk discussing differences between sex and gender following public outcry

The event, only for those aged 18 and above, had been slated for June 14.

Philippines to join peace summit on Ukraine war after surprise Zelensky visit

Ukraine plans to open an embassy in the Philippines later in 2024.

US dumps the megaphone, China speaks to two audiences

Countries refrained from calling China out by name, but it does not mean anxieties have dissipated, writes Lin Suling.

Airline passengers, revenues globally to hit records in 2024: IATA

Airlines are projected to fly nearly 5 billion passengers in 2024, as revenues soar close to US$1 trillion.

Gone in 90 mins: All 600 tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event sold

The event marks the first time the popular chain will set foot in Asia.

Weekend Trip: From gilded cars to gourmet meals, here’s what to expect on a luxury train to Malaysia

Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express was relaunched in February with new furnishings, food and activities.

