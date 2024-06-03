Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 3, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MOH rebuts claims of ‘adverse effects’ of Covid-19 vaccines
The ministry said all vaccines carry some risk, but the risks from getting an infection if unvaccinated is far worse.
A*Star to study impact of urban environment on mental health over three years
Johor postpones trial period for QR code system for Malaysians crossing Causeway by 2 weeks
The MyRentas application to be used at the BSI had yet to start due to technical glitches.
Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang’s suspected killer named as beneficiary of her CPF savings
The Spanish police are analysing one terabyte of information as part of their investigation.
Science Centre cancels talk discussing differences between sex and gender following public outcry
Philippines to join peace summit on Ukraine war after surprise Zelensky visit
US dumps the megaphone, China speaks to two audiences
Countries refrained from calling China out by name, but it does not mean anxieties have dissipated, writes Lin Suling.
Airline passengers, revenues globally to hit records in 2024: IATA
Airlines are projected to fly nearly 5 billion passengers in 2024, as revenues soar close to US$1 trillion.
Gone in 90 mins: All 600 tickets to Chick-fil-A pop-up event sold
Weekend Trip: From gilded cars to gourmet meals, here’s what to expect on a luxury train to Malaysia
Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express was relaunched in February with new furnishings, food and activities.