Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 2, 2024

Beijing accuses Taipei and ‘external forces’ of escalating tensions in the region
They are responsible for tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, said Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun.
‘It’s about supporting the very end of war’: Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks Asia’s backing for its peace plan
The Ukrainian President was speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue’s seventh and final plenary session.
Three more men in $3 billion money laundering case deported to Cambodia, Japan
SM Lee warns that video of him promoting investment scam on social media is a deepfake
This is the second time in 6 months that a deepfake video of him has been circulated online.
S’pore-based couple injured in SQ321 set up support page to help affected passengers
The page helps affected passengers connect with one another, find community and seek advice.
Orchard Road rejuvenation gets shot in the arm from Delfi Orchard sale
URA’s Strategic Development Incentive scheme received nine applications, of which six were supported.
293,000 households have installed senior-friendly home fittings since 2012
Over 11,000 households have applied for new fittings after the Ease 2.0 programme was upgraded in April.
Tingkat, catering businesses emphasise safety standards after Sakura Buffet’s licence cancellation
Me & My Money: Young, scrappy and hungry – entrepreneur hit his goal of $1m by 30 years old
Mr Sky Lim realised early on that starting his own business was his ticket to a better life.
Ancient Turkey comes to life in Gardens by the Bay’s ‘Rose Romance’ display
The display runs from June 2 to 30 at the Flower Dome and showcases close to 16,000 roses of 70 varieties.