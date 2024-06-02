Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 2, 2024

Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 06:34 PM
Published
Jun 02, 2024, 06:30 PM

Beijing accuses Taipei and ‘external forces’ of escalating tensions in the region

They are responsible for tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, said Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun.

‘It’s about supporting the very end of war’: Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks Asia’s backing for its peace plan

The Ukrainian President was speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue’s seventh and final plenary session.

Three more men in $3 billion money laundering case deported to Cambodia, Japan

Five of the eight convicted money launderers in this case have been deported.

SM Lee warns that video of him promoting investment scam on social media is a deepfake

This is the second time in 6 months that a deepfake video of him has been circulated online.

S’pore-based couple injured in SQ321 set up support page to help affected passengers

The page helps affected passengers connect with one another, find community and seek advice.

Orchard Road rejuvenation gets shot in the arm from Delfi Orchard sale

URA’s Strategic Development Incentive scheme received nine applications, of which six were supported.

293,000 households have installed senior-friendly home fittings since 2012

Over 11,000 households have applied for new fittings after the Ease 2.0 programme was upgraded in April.

Tingkat, catering businesses emphasise safety standards after Sakura Buffet’s licence cancellation

These include discarding unused ingredients on a daily basis to ensure freshness.

Me & My Money: Young, scrappy and hungry – entrepreneur hit his goal of $1m by 30 years old

Mr Sky Lim realised early on that starting his own business was his ticket to a better life.

Ancient Turkey comes to life in Gardens by the Bay’s ‘Rose Romance’ display

The display runs from June 2 to 30 at the Flower Dome and showcases close to 16,000 roses of 70 varieties.

