Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 12, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore and Malaysia will resolve water and other outstanding issues amicably: PM Wong and Anwar
PM Wong said his priority during this visit to Kuala Lumpur is to build a good relationship with Datuk Seri Anwar.
Economists keep S’pore’s 2024 growth forecast at 2.4% but manufacturing outlook hit: MAS survey
Main drivers of growth shifted from manufacturing and exports to finance and insurance.
Chencharu area to get new park, integrated development with hawker centre, bus interchange
The first BTO project in the new housing area in Yishun will be launched before the end of June.
North East Line train services to start at 8am on 4 Sundays to integrate new Punggol Coast station
People in S’pore gave less time and money to social causes in 2023, some cite a fear of scams
JB-S’pore RTS Link project reports steady progress, nears 80% completion
Hassan Sunny’s nasi padang stall in Tampines draws China fans after his heroics against Thailand
His saves in Singapore’s 3-1 loss helped China advance to the next round of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers.
2 S’poreans could face death penalty for allegedly trafficking 58kg of Ecstasy in Johor
The two men, aged 49 and 36, were not offered bail as they are facing charges for a capital offence.
Jail, fine for retired cop who groped 2 police NSFs when they were his subordinates
Water puppetry meets shadow play in Singaporean take on Dream Of The Red Chamber
Award-winning theatremaker Chong Tze Chien takes on the “most difficult” Chinese classic.