Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 12, 2024

Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 06:11 PM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 06:06 PM

S’pore and Malaysia will resolve water and other outstanding issues amicably: PM Wong and Anwar

PM Wong said his priority during this visit to Kuala Lumpur is to build a good relationship with Datuk Seri Anwar.

Economists keep S’pore’s 2024 growth forecast at 2.4% but manufacturing outlook hit: MAS survey

Main drivers of growth shifted from manufacturing and exports to finance and insurance.

Chencharu area to get new park, integrated development with hawker centre, bus interchange

The first BTO project in the new housing area in Yishun will be launched before the end of June.

North East Line train services to start at 8am on 4 Sundays to integrate new Punggol Coast station

The four consecutive Sundays are June 30, July 7, July 14 and July 21.

People in S’pore gave less time and money to social causes in 2023, some cite a fear of scams

The median amount donated in 2023 was $100, down from $200 in 2021.

JB-S’pore RTS Link project reports steady progress, nears 80% completion

The link has a capacity of 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction.

Hassan Sunny’s nasi padang stall in Tampines draws China fans after his heroics against Thailand

His saves in Singapore’s 3-1 loss helped China advance to the next round of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers.

2 S’poreans could face death penalty for allegedly trafficking 58kg of Ecstasy in Johor

The two men, aged 49 and 36, were not offered bail as they are facing charges for a capital offence.

Jail, fine for retired cop who groped 2 police NSFs when they were his subordinates

Rama Shanker Singh was a superintendent before he retired in 2016.

Water puppetry meets shadow play in Singaporean take on Dream Of The Red Chamber

Award-winning theatremaker Chong Tze Chien takes on the “most difficult” Chinese classic.

