Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 11, 2024

Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 06:18 PM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 06:18 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

SIA offers compensation to SQ321 passengers; US$10k for those with minor injuries

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Bangkok for treatment.

READ MORE HERE

Australian dance teacher on board SQ321 left paralysed from chest down

Ms Kerry Jordan had a break in her spine at the C7-T1 segment, which joins the neck to the upper back.

READ MORE HERE

Construction work for S’pore’s largest floating solar farm at Kranji reservoir to begin in 2025

It will contribute around 7 per cent of Singapore’s target of 2 gigawatt-peak of solar capacity by 2030.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

SNEF president resigns after routine review finds governance procedural lapse

Dr Robert Yap steps down after 10 years of service.

READ MORE HERE

Gutzy Asia barred from receiving financial benefit under Pofma

The directive will last for two years, until June 11, 2026.

READ MORE HERE

A chance to connect with Gen Zs: Singapore employers turning to TikTok as recruitment tool

Companies are starting to list job openings on TikTok to reach out a younger audience.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Is it time to quit when put on a performance improvement plan?

Companies would typically rather retain than terminate employees put on such schemes, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

More than 1,000 animals killed in blaze at pet zone of Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market

Dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes, birds, Siamese fighting fish, and chickens died in the fire.

READ MORE HERE

18 residents evacuated after fire in Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

Most of the stalls suffered damage but no one was injured in the blaze.

READ MORE HERE

‘I didn’t know young kids could get arthritis’: Mum of child diagnosed at two

A condition called juvenile idiopathic arthritis can affect children as young as six months old.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top