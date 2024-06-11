Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 11, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIA offers compensation to SQ321 passengers; US$10k for those with minor injuries
There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Bangkok for treatment.
Australian dance teacher on board SQ321 left paralysed from chest down
Ms Kerry Jordan had a break in her spine at the C7-T1 segment, which joins the neck to the upper back.
Construction work for S’pore’s largest floating solar farm at Kranji reservoir to begin in 2025
It will contribute around 7 per cent of Singapore’s target of 2 gigawatt-peak of solar capacity by 2030.
SNEF president resigns after routine review finds governance procedural lapse
Gutzy Asia barred from receiving financial benefit under Pofma
A chance to connect with Gen Zs: Singapore employers turning to TikTok as recruitment tool
Companies are starting to list job openings on TikTok to reach out a younger audience.
askST Jobs: Is it time to quit when put on a performance improvement plan?
Companies would typically rather retain than terminate employees put on such schemes, says an expert.
More than 1,000 animals killed in blaze at pet zone of Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market
Dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes, birds, Siamese fighting fish, and chickens died in the fire.
18 residents evacuated after fire in Ang Mo Kio coffee shop
‘I didn’t know young kids could get arthritis’: Mum of child diagnosed at two
A condition called juvenile idiopathic arthritis can affect children as young as six months old.