Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 10, 2024

Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 06:30 PM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 06:23 PM

$3b money laundering case: Su Jianfeng given 17 months’ jail, last of 10 to be dealt with

As part of his sentence, Su agreed to forfeit $178.9 million of his assets to the state.

Singapore banks probe rich clients after $3 billion money laundering case

Bankers are being trained to better spot customer red flags.

PM Lawrence Wong to visit Brunei and Malaysia

This is his first overseas trip since he was sworn in as prime minister on May 15.

New option by Case and Law Society to resolve consumer-business disputes from Oct 1

Those who cannot reach a settlement via Case’s mediation centre can opt for a neutral evaluation.

Will climate change increase the likelihood of lightning strikes in Singapore?

The country has one of the highest lightning strike rates in the world.

Unlike the yakuza, Japan’s latest crime menace is anonymous and faceless

A growing number of young people are recruited for often illegal work with promises of a lofty payout.

Malaysia’s graft buster seeks alleged S’pore mastermind of $1 billion Port Klang smuggling ring

The group allegedly made false declarations in customs forms to avoid tax and import fees.

Free MRT rides on TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore during June 21 preview

The LTA said the public can access the stations during the preview, from noon to 9pm, by train or bus.

From Tuas to Changi: A 78km night walk across Singapore

A joyless trudge? Not for these seniors, who completed a 15-hour trek across the island in April.

Hooked on fishing: More young people head to regional waters to reel in catch

Some passionate young anglers have spent upwards of $10,000 on fishing gear such as rods, reels and lines.

