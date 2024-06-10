Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on June 10, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
$3b money laundering case: Su Jianfeng given 17 months’ jail, last of 10 to be dealt with
As part of his sentence, Su agreed to forfeit $178.9 million of his assets to the state.
Singapore banks probe rich clients after $3 billion money laundering case
PM Lawrence Wong to visit Brunei and Malaysia
New option by Case and Law Society to resolve consumer-business disputes from Oct 1
Those who cannot reach a settlement via Case’s mediation centre can opt for a neutral evaluation.
Will climate change increase the likelihood of lightning strikes in Singapore?
Unlike the yakuza, Japan’s latest crime menace is anonymous and faceless
A growing number of young people are recruited for often illegal work with promises of a lofty payout.
Malaysia’s graft buster seeks alleged S’pore mastermind of $1 billion Port Klang smuggling ring
The group allegedly made false declarations in customs forms to avoid tax and import fees.
Free MRT rides on TEL Stage 4 from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore during June 21 preview
The LTA said the public can access the stations during the preview, from noon to 9pm, by train or bus.
From Tuas to Changi: A 78km night walk across Singapore
A joyless trudge? Not for these seniors, who completed a 15-hour trek across the island in April.
Hooked on fishing: More young people head to regional waters to reel in catch
Some passionate young anglers have spent upwards of $10,000 on fishing gear such as rods, reels and lines.