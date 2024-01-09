Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9, 2024

Updated
Published
29 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

SAF to participate in multinational military operation to keep Red Sea safe

The immediate economic impact on Singapore from the ongoing attacks is expected to be limited.

READ MORE HERE

Safety measures being tightened at NEA’s waste management facilities after 2021 Tuas plant explosion

The accident had caused the death of 2 NEA officers; a third suffered extensive burns but has since recovered.

READ MORE HERE

Students are taught to use AI ethically and responsibly at different levels: Chan Chun Sing

Students are introduced to AI from the primary school level.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Make public the sand sourcing framework for proposed Long Island reclamation: MPs

Six MPs queried the Govt’s sand procurement framework amid concerns over proposed 800ha reclamation plan off East Coast.

READ MORE HERE

Outdoor adventure firm, staff member charged over death of ACS (I) student at Safra Yishun in 2021

The 15-year-old student was suspended in midair after he lost his footing.

READ MORE HERE

Police, banks use technology to prevent more than 15,000 scam victims from losing over $69m

More than 48,000 SMSes were sent to victims from Sept 16 to Dec 31, interrupting over 5,300 scams in progress.

READ MORE HERE

Casuarina Curry outlet suspended for 2 weeks, fined for hygiene lapses

The popular eatery has been fined $800.

READ MORE HERE

Jetstar Asia CEO to step down after nearly 12 years at the helm; Qantas veteran to take over

Mr Barathan Pasupathi is leaving the budget carrier to pursue other opportunities.

READ MORE HERE

AI tools make a splash in US election

The AI-powered product single-handedly does the work of a whole team of campaign workers.

READ MORE HERE

How to treat common ailments, from headaches to stomachaches

Children and the elderly might need more care and monitoring, doctors say.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top