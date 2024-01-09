Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
SAF to participate in multinational military operation to keep Red Sea safe
The immediate economic impact on Singapore from the ongoing attacks is expected to be limited.
Safety measures being tightened at NEA’s waste management facilities after 2021 Tuas plant explosion
The accident had caused the death of 2 NEA officers; a third suffered extensive burns but has since recovered.
Students are taught to use AI ethically and responsibly at different levels: Chan Chun Sing
Make public the sand sourcing framework for proposed Long Island reclamation: MPs
Six MPs queried the Govt’s sand procurement framework amid concerns over proposed 800ha reclamation plan off East Coast.
Outdoor adventure firm, staff member charged over death of ACS (I) student at Safra Yishun in 2021
Police, banks use technology to prevent more than 15,000 scam victims from losing over $69m
More than 48,000 SMSes were sent to victims from Sept 16 to Dec 31, interrupting over 5,300 scams in progress.
Casuarina Curry outlet suspended for 2 weeks, fined for hygiene lapses
Jetstar Asia CEO to step down after nearly 12 years at the helm; Qantas veteran to take over
AI tools make a splash in US election
The AI-powered product single-handedly does the work of a whole team of campaign workers.