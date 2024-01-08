Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 8, 2024

Updated
Published
52 min ago

HDB resale prices rise 0.6 per cent in December, 48 units sold for at least $1m each

A record 470 flats were sold for at least $1 million each in 2023.

Selection criteria for senior counsel has been refined, no appointments for 2024: Chief Justice

Greater emphasis will be placed on applicants’ work that has tangibly contributed to the development of Singapore law, said Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

AGC rolls out mental health checks for prosecutors in death penalty cases

A one-stop portal offers resources such as support networks, wellness videos and relaxation techniques.

Seletar Link Flyover to open on Jan 22: LTA

The new flyover will provide a new connection between Seletar Link and Tampines Expressway.

All 900 haj pilgrimage places for Singapore taken up

Prospective pilgrims were notified from Nov 29, 2023, after Saudi Arabia introduced an early-notice system for the first time.

2 jailed over safety lapses that led to worker deaths: MOM

Both cases reflect a blatant lack of workplace safety, said MOM.

Running coach Lexxus Tan investigated by police for alleged scams

Lexxus Tan is the founder of running clubs F1 Runners and FastOne.

Number of US state offices in Taiwan has doubled, thanks to one woman. She could be Taiwan’s next V-P

Four US states opened offices in Taiwan in 2023, reflecting Hsiao Bi-khims capacity to build bridges across partisan lines.

Oppenheimer tops Golden Globes on bittersweet night for Barbie

Oppenheimer took five prizes, including best director and acting wins for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Kota Kinabalu: Primates and pastry shops, cowboy-town vibes and beauty queens

Sabah’s capital is famous as the gateway to natural wonders, but it also offers plenty of cultural attractions.

