Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 7, 2024

Updated
Published
31 min ago

65-year-old man charged with murder of 43-year-old neighbour in Bukit Batok flat

The woman’s five-year-old son was injured and taken conscious to National University Hospital.

Residents’ Networks find new ways to stay relevant, encourage social mixing

More than 60 per cent of Residents’ Committees and Neighbourhood Committees have been converted to Residents’ Networks to promote social mixing.

Over 500 scam victims filed claims in bid to recover losses from banks

Most have to bear with the bulk of the losses even though two thirds received partial goodwill compensation.

Junior college or poly? How to guide your child to pick the right path

Consider a child’s interests and strengths, and the way he learns best, say educators.

Will fairies and demons help China conquer the world?

China’s xianxia dramas are becoming popular in the region, but moves to regulate content may rob them of some power.

Rostering fairly: Do some deserve Christmas and CNY leave more than others?

The granting of leave requests is tricky when bosses get too many of them for popular seasons.

Flying Tiger and pioneer SIA pilot Ho Weng Toh dies, aged 103

The Ipoh-born Captain Ho had a flying career spanning 38 years.

Cabby arrested after woman, 75, killed in accident at Robertson Quay

The 67-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Home-grown chefs off to a fresh start: Accessible fine dining, homecoming ventures, Michelin dreams

The new year brings new offerings from Singapore chefs, some of whom have returned from overseas.

After two years on the road, van life and tandem biking, couple home at last

The couple covered a distance of 20,000km on two wheels from Britain to Singapore.

