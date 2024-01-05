Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5, 2024

Mandatory TB screening for 3,000 people in Jalan Bukit Merah as 10 new cases surface

It is the biggest mandatory TB screening exercise to date.

Daily average temperature in S’pore could rise by 5 deg C by end of century: Study

This will have a profound impact on the health of different groups of people.

Extreme rainfall, dry spells and stronger winds: How climate change could affect Singapore

By end-century, sea levels could also rise by 1.15m in the worst-case scenario. 

NTUC ‘deeply disappointed’ over Lazada layoffs, says union was not consulted

The e-commerce workers union has also escalated the matter to the Ministry of Manpower.

Johor state govt proposing Iskandar Malaysia be designated special economic zone with Singapore

A memorandum of understanding on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is expected to be inked by both sides on Jan 11.

Singapore retail sales rise in November, reversing October’s dip

Food and alcohol, motor vehicles, as well as watches and jewellery had the highest growth rates.

Passenger forced open MRT train doors several times over two weeks

The actions were recorded on several videos that went viral on social media.

Brothers among 5 convicted for illegally hiring workers at Geylang bazaar, night markets

All 19 foreign workers employed by the five Singaporeans have also been barred from working here.

Zouk’s old home gets a new look, marking new chapter in Singapore River story

These 104-year-old buildings in Jiak Kim Street have had a colourful life.

Immersive exhibition on Lee Kuan Yew’s life extended until March 17

The exhibition at 11 Prinsep Link includes interactive installations and more than 20 immersive rooms.

