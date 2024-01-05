Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Mandatory TB screening for 3,000 people in Jalan Bukit Merah as 10 new cases surface
Daily average temperature in S’pore could rise by 5 deg C by end of century: Study
Extreme rainfall, dry spells and stronger winds: How climate change could affect Singapore
NTUC ‘deeply disappointed’ over Lazada layoffs, says union was not consulted
The e-commerce workers’ union has also escalated the matter to the Ministry of Manpower.
Johor state govt proposing Iskandar Malaysia be designated special economic zone with Singapore
A memorandum of understanding on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is expected to be inked by both sides on Jan 11.
Singapore retail sales rise in November, reversing October’s dip
Food and alcohol, motor vehicles, as well as watches and jewellery had the highest growth rates.
Passenger forced open MRT train doors several times over two weeks
Brothers among 5 convicted for illegally hiring workers at Geylang bazaar, night markets
All 19 foreign workers employed by the five Singaporeans have also been barred from working here.
Zouk’s old home gets a new look, marking new chapter in Singapore River story
Immersive exhibition on Lee Kuan Yew’s life extended until March 17
The exhibition at 11 Prinsep Link includes interactive installations and more than 20 immersive rooms.