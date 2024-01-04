Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4, 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

COE premium for larger cars falls to $85,010, first time it is below $100k in more than a year

Premiums for smaller cars fell by 23.5 per cent to $65,010 from $85,000 two weeks ago.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore should not be used to campaign or raise funds for overseas political purposes: MHA

Warning comes amid claims there are funds in Singapore meant for supporting certain candidates in the Indonesia election.

READ MORE HERE

177 people found with vapes at Changi Airport during enforcement operation

61 of them were fined for failing to declare possession of the prohibited items.

READ MORE HERE

NUS welcomes President Tharman as 11th chancellor

NUS president Tan Eng Chye highlighted Mr Tharmans contributions to shaping the Republic’s education system.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Central attack: Man charged with using unknown instrument in assault that injured six

A staring incident is believed to have led to the attack.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for 2 men who engaged in sex acts with 15-year-old boys

They met their victims on dating app Grindr in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Motor group Cycle & Carriage to sell Smart cars in Singapore

Smart is an electric vehicle brand co-owned by Chinese automotive group Geely and German car maker Mercedes-Benz.

READ MORE HERE

China’s patriotic education law takes effect, draws mixed reactions from citizens

Schools must include patriotic education in their curriculum, while companies must do so in their operations.

READ MORE HERE

Boy, 13, believed to be the first to ‘beat’ Tetris

Willis Gibson hit Tetris’ “kill screen,” the point where a video game becomes unplayable because of limitations in its coding.

READ MORE HERE

2024 resolutions of fashion and beauty insiders

They run the gamut from eating less sweet things to ditching “clean girl” make-up.

READ MORE HERE

