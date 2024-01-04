Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE premium for larger cars falls to $85,010, first time it is below $100k in more than a year
Premiums for smaller cars fell by 23.5 per cent to $65,010 from $85,000 two weeks ago.
Singapore should not be used to campaign or raise funds for overseas political purposes: MHA
Warning comes amid claims there are funds in Singapore meant for supporting certain candidates in the Indonesia election.
177 people found with vapes at Changi Airport during enforcement operation
NUS welcomes President Tharman as 11th chancellor
NUS president Tan Eng Chye highlighted Mr Tharman’s contributions to shaping the Republic’s education system.
Orchard Central attack: Man charged with using unknown instrument in assault that injured six
Jail for 2 men who engaged in sex acts with 15-year-old boys
Motor group Cycle & Carriage to sell Smart cars in Singapore
Smart is an electric vehicle brand co-owned by Chinese automotive group Geely and German car maker Mercedes-Benz.
China’s patriotic education law takes effect, draws mixed reactions from citizens
Schools must include patriotic education in their curriculum, while companies must do so in their operations.
Boy, 13, believed to be the first to ‘beat’ Tetris
Willis Gibson hit Tetris’ “kill screen,” the point where a video game becomes unplayable because of limitations in its coding.
2024 resolutions of fashion and beauty insiders
