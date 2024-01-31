Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Retrenchments in Singapore more than doubled in 2023 even as unemployment dipped slightly
Outspoken Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th king
He plans to tackle corruption and revive the KL-Singapore high-speed rail project during his reign.
Work on Cross Island Line’s Maju station to start in Q2 2024; $480m contract awarded
Commuting between Maju station in the west and Hougang station in the north-east will take only 35 minutes.
Competition watchdog holding second review of Grab’s purchase of Trans-Cab
CCCS said that it had concerns about a likely reduction in competition should the deal proceed.
More than half of van registrations in 2023 were electric; Chinese EV brands most popular
Animal cruelty and welfare cases surge 79% in 2023, highest in 11 years: SPCA
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigated 915 cases of animal cruelty in 2023.
More charges for money laundering accused who allegedly misled MOM to obtain work passes
Three Singaporeans arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs worth about $470,000
Starting CNY on a good note
Find out how new notes make their way to special ATMs that dispense them for CNY hongbao gifting.