Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31, 2024

Updated
Published
36 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Retrenchments in Singapore more than doubled in 2023 even as unemployment dipped slightly

Total employment growth for 2023 was moderate amid weaker economic conditions.

READ MORE HERE

Outspoken Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s 17th king

He plans to tackle corruption and revive the KL-Singapore high-speed rail project during his reign.

READ MORE HERE

Work on Cross Island Line’s Maju station to start in Q2 2024; $480m contract awarded

Commuting between Maju station in the west and Hougang station in the north-east will take only 35 minutes.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Competition watchdog holding second review of Grab’s purchase of Trans-Cab

CCCS said that it had concerns about a likely reduction in competition should the deal proceed.

READ MORE HERE

More than half of van registrations in 2023 were electric; Chinese EV brands most popular

Chinese firm BYD topped the list of best-selling electric vans.

READ MORE HERE

Animal cruelty and welfare cases surge 79% in 2023, highest in 11 years: SPCA

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigated 915 cases of animal cruelty in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

More charges for money laundering accused who allegedly misled MOM to obtain work passes

Su Wenqiang, who is originally from China, now faces 11 charges in total.

READ MORE HERE

Three Singaporeans arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs worth about $470,000

The drugs seized can feed the addiction of about 850 abusers for a week.

READ MORE HERE

Starting CNY on a good note

Find out how new notes make their way to special ATMs that dispense them for CNY hongbao gifting.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t overlook National Library Board’s digital comics, art books and graphic novels

From fantasy to speculative fiction to family drama, the range of genres is wide.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top