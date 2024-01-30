Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 30, 2024

Singapore draws $12.7b in fixed assets investments in 2023; set to create over 20,000 jobs

 

In 2023, the chemicals sector took the lead in fixed asset investment commitments at about 35 per cent.



Red Sea shipping crisis could see more costly food, higher inflation in Singapore

NTUC FairPrice says it is working closely with its suppliers to hold prices stable for as long as possible.



Global anti-graft watchdog ranks S'pore as 5th least corrupt country in world

Singapore scored 83 out of a possible 100 on the group’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.



Online Criminal Harms Act to kick in from Feb 1, with special provisions for scams

The Act, which was passed in Parliament on July 5, 2023, seeks to tackle the evolving criminal harms online.



HSA removed over 12,000 illegal health product listings, seized more than 1.12 million items in 2023

The bulk of the items were sexual enhancement and male vitality supplements or addictive medicines.



Last man in wife-sharing case gets 13 years’ jail, 12 strokes of the cane for raping woman

His lawyer said he would be appealing against the conviction and sentence.



Toyota tops 2023 new car sales in Singapore by a whisker, EVs garner 18% of market

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz was Singapore’s best-selling car brand.



Mould cases on the rise during rainy season

Keeping homes well-ventilated can help prevent mould.



‘I thought I was going to lose her,’ says father of girl with rare condition

Admitted for a high fever, Huang Si Qing ended up spending two months in the intensive care unit.



‘Introvert happy hour’: Silent book clubs a novel respite for shy bookworms

The Silent Book Club is a global community of bookworms who gather to read in silent camaraderie.



